2006 Honda Civic
EX
2006 Honda Civic
EX
Location
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
604-551-1009
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing
232,232KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1HGFA16816L809472
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 232,232 KM
Vehicle Description
$5999 + $195 Doc. fee***Runs Great***
***Dealer number #31142***
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Sun/Moonroof
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
2006 Honda Civic