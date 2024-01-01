Menu
<p>$5999 + $195 Doc. fee***Runs Great***</p><p>***Dealer number #31142***</p>

2006 Honda Civic

232,232 KM

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
2006 Honda Civic

EX

2006 Honda Civic

EX

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

232,232KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1HGFA16816L809472

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 232,232 KM

$5999 + $195 Doc. fee***Runs Great***

***Dealer number #31142***

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Alloy Wheels

Sunroof / Moonroof

CD Player

Sun/Moonroof

