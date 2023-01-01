Menu
$3999 + $195 Doc. fee

***Dealer number #31142***

2007 BMW 3 Series

234,873 KM

$3,999

+ tax & licensing
2007 BMW 3 Series

328I

2007 BMW 3 Series

328I

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-715-5117

$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

234,873KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WBAVA335X7KX75185

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 234,873 KM

Vehicle Description

$3999 + $195 Doc. fee

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Cell Phone Hookup

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-715-5117

2007 BMW 3 Series