$11,999+ tax & licensing
2010 Honda CR-V
EX-L
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
604-551-1009
236,453KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5J6RE4H72AL805994
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 236,453 KM
Vehicle Description
$11999 + $195 Doc. fee***Mint Condition***
***Dealer number #31142***
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Leather Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
604-551-XXXX(click to show)
