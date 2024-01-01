Menu
<p>$11999 + $195 Doc. fee***Mint Condition***</p><p>***Dealer number #31142***</p>

2010 Honda CR-V

236,453 KM

Details Description Features

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

236,453KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5J6RE4H72AL805994

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 236,453 KM

Vehicle Description

$11999 + $195 Doc. fee***Mint Condition***

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof

