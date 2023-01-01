Menu
2010 Subaru Forester

210,216 KM

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

210,216KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10215804
  • Stock #: ML6195

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 210,216 KM

Vehicle Description

$10750 + $195 Doc. fee***Mint Condition***

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

