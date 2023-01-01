$10,750+ tax & licensing
$10,750
+ taxes & licensing
ML Motors
604-551-1009
2010 Subaru Forester
Location
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
210,216KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10215804
- Stock #: ML6195
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 210,216 KM
Vehicle Description
$10750 + $195 Doc. fee***Mint Condition***
***Dealer number #31142***
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
