Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Toyota RAV4

262,029 KM

Details Description Features

$8,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

Contact Seller
2010 Toyota RAV4

2010 Toyota RAV4

Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Toyota RAV4

Sport

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

  1. 1698876964
  2. 1698876966
  3. 1698876968
  4. 1698876969
  5. 1698876971
  6. 1698876973
  7. 1698876974
  8. 1698876976
  9. 1698876978
  10. 1698876980
  11. 1698876981
  12. 1698876983
  13. 1698876985
  14. 1698876986
  15. 1698876988
  16. 1698876994
  17. 1698876996
Contact Seller

$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
262,029KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10615434
  • Stock #: ML6248
  • VIN: 2T3RF4DV3AW036183

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 262,029 KM

Vehicle Description

$8900 + $195 Doc. fee***No Issues, Runs Like New***

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From ML Motors

2014 Volkswagen Tigu...
 111,334 KM
$14,900 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Juke 5dr...
 57,090 KM
$18,900 + tax & lic
2016 Kia Forte EX
 160,755 KM
$11,750 + tax & lic

Email ML Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

Call Dealer

604-551-XXXX

(click to show)

604-551-1009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory