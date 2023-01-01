Menu
2011 Toyota RAV4

176,982 KM

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

2011 Toyota RAV4

2011 Toyota RAV4

2WD 4dr I4

2011 Toyota RAV4

2WD 4dr I4

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

176,982KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9973388
  • Stock #: ML6145
  • VIN: 2T3ZF4DV4BW093039

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 176,982 KM

Vehicle Description

$14900 + $195 Doc. fee***Mint Condition***

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

