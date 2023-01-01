Menu
<p>$10750 + $195 Doc fee***New Tires, Mint Condition***</p><p>***Dealer number #31142***</p>

2013 Honda Fit

202,486 KM

$10,750

+ tax & licensing
LX

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

202,486KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN LUCGE8H50D3002264

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 202,486 KM

$10750 + $195 Doc fee***New Tires, Mint Condition***

***Dealer number #31142***

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

CD Player

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-XXXX

604-551-1009

