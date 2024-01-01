Menu
<p>$5999 + $195 Doc. fee***Runs Great***</p><p>***Dealer number #31142***</p>

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

320,551 KM

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
2013 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009





320,551KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1BL1L7XD1742646

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 320,551 KM

$5999 + $195 Doc. fee***Runs Great***

***Dealer number #31142***

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

ML Motors



1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4





604-551-1009









