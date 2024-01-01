Menu
<p>$9750 + $195 Doc. fee***Mint Condition***</p><p>***Dealer number #31142***</p>

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

158,000 KM

$9,750

+ tax & licensing
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

$9,750

+ taxes & licensing

158,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG0ER144983

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 158,000 KM

$9750 + $195 Doc. fee***Mint Condition***

***Dealer number #31142***

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler

Cloth Seats

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Knee Air Bag

$9,750

+ taxes & licensing

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan