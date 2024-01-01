Menu
$14999 + $195 Doc. fee***Fully Loaded, Navi, Sunroof, One Owner***

***Dealer number #31142***

2014 Nissan Juke

94,000 KM

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
2014 Nissan Juke

SL

2014 Nissan Juke

SL

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

94,000KM
Used
VIN JN8AF5MVXET480368

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # ML6326
  • Mileage 94,000 KM

$14999 + $195 Doc. fee***Fully Loaded, Navi, Sunroof, One Owner***

***Dealer number #31142***

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

2014 Nissan Juke