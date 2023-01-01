$11,750+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2015 Honda Civic
EX
2015 Honda Civic
EX
Location
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
604-551-1009
$11,750
+ taxes & licensing
227,298KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2HGFB2F59FH032714
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 227,298 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
$11750 + $195 Doc. fee***Excellent Condition****
***Dealer number #31142***
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From ML Motors
2011 Jeep Wrangler 70th Anniversary 159,882 KM $19,750 + tax & lic
2008 Cadillac SRX 4dr V6 211,937 KM $6,750 + tax & lic
2011 Acura RDX Tech Pkg 189,511 KM $12,750 + tax & lic
Email ML Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
Call Dealer
604-551-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$11,750
+ taxes & licensing
ML Motors
604-551-1009
2015 Honda Civic