<p>$11750 + $195 Doc. fee***Excellent Condition****</p><p>***Dealer number #31142***</p>

2015 Honda Civic

227,298 KM

EX

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

227,298KM
Used
VIN 2HGFB2F59FH032714

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 227,298 KM

Vehicle Description

$11750 + $195 Doc. fee***Excellent Condition****

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

