<p>$8999 + $195 Doc. fee***7 passengers***</p><p>***Dealer number #31142***</p>

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

136,240 KM

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

+ taxes & licensing

136,240KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBGXGR151586

  • Exterior Colour R
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # ML6301
  • Mileage 136,240 KM

$8999 + $195 Doc. fee***7 passengers***

***Dealer number #31142***

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

+ taxes & licensing

