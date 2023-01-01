Menu
2017 Nissan Pathfinder

191,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

4WD 4dr SV

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

4WD 4dr SV

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

191,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10225461
  • Stock #: ML6196
  • VIN: 5N1DR2MM0HC679404

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 191,000 KM

Vehicle Description

$14900 + $195 Doc. fee***Runs Like New***

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email ML Motors

ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-XXXX

604-551-1009

