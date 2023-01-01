$14,900+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Pathfinder
4WD 4dr SV
Location
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
604-551-1009
$14,900
+ taxes & licensing
191,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10225461
- Stock #: ML6196
- VIN: 5N1DR2MM0HC679404
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 191,000 KM
Vehicle Description
$14900 + $195 Doc. fee***Runs Like New***
***Dealer number #31142***
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
