2018 Dodge Journey
Crossroad w/ Leather, Nav, DVD, Remote Start
Location
Canada Drives - Vancouver
555 Burrard Street, Suite 600, Two Bentall Centre, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M8
- Listing ID: 9531703
- Stock #: V-65799
- VIN: 3C4PDDGG5JT477329
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 29,124 KM
Vehicle Description
CLEAN CARFAX / ONE OWNER / JOURNEY CROSSROAD TRIM / AWD / 3.6L / 1 KEY / Alloy Wheels / Parking Sensors / Remote Start / Backup Camera / Bluetooth Connectivity / DVD Entertainment / Heated Seats / Heated Steering Wheel / Leather Seats / Navigation System / Voice Command / Premium Sound System / GREAT FAMILY FRIENDLY SUV! Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner 2021: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing Additional Features: Alloy Wheels;Cargo Cover;Fog Lights;Hitch;Parking Sensors;Remote Start;Roof Rails;Spare Tire;Air Conditioning;AM/FM;Anti-Lock Braking System;Auto Climate Control;Auto Start/ Stop;Backup Camera;Bluetooth Connectivity;Child Safety Locks;Cruise Control;Dual Air Bags;DVD Entertainment;Emergency Key;Heated Seats;Heated Side Mirrors;Heated Steering Wheel;In-Dash CD;Leather Seats;MP3 Jack (AUX);Navigation System;Power Locks;Power Seats;Power Steering;Power Windows;Push Button Start Ignition;Satellite Radio;Side Air Bags;Tilt & Telescopic Steering;Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS);Traction Control (TCS);Universal Garage Door Opener;USB Port;Variable Intermittent Wipers;Voice Command;Premium Sound System
