Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Land Rover Range Rover

15,399 KM

Details Description

$113,326

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$113,326

+ taxes & licensing

D.V. Exotic Auto Group

604-416-8988

Contact Seller
2019 Land Rover Range Rover

2019 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport SVR

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport SVR

Location

D.V. Exotic Auto Group

8855 Laurel St Unit 105, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9

604-416-8988

  1. 9587155
  2. 9587155
  3. 9587155
  4. 9587155
  5. 9587155
  6. 9587155
  7. 9587155
  8. 9587155
  9. 9587155
  10. 9587155
  11. 9587155
  12. 9587155
  13. 9587155
  14. 9587155
  15. 9587155
  16. 9587155
  17. 9587155
  18. 9587155
  19. 9587155
  20. 9587155
  21. 9587155
  22. 9587155
  23. 9587155
  24. 9587155
  25. 9587155
  26. 9587155
  27. 9587155
  28. 9587155
  29. 9587155
  30. 9587155
  31. 9587155
  32. 9587155
  33. 9587155
  34. 9587155
  35. 9587155
  36. 9587155
  37. 9587155
Contact Seller

$113,326

+ taxes & licensing

15,399KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9587155
  • Stock #: E0014
  • VIN: SALWZ2SE5KA860745

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Fuji White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # E0014
  • Mileage 15,399 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR With 15,399kms Only, Clean Carfax! It Features 575 Horsepower Supercharged Engine Paired With 8-Speed Shiftable Automatic Transmission, Dual Touch Screen, LCD Display, Lifting System, Soft Closing, Panoramic Sunroof, Driver Assist, Apple Carplay, Back-Up Cameras And Much More!Stock# E0014 Dealer #40579 $595 Documentation FeeThis Vehicle has been Fully Serviced And Went Through Our Comprehensive 110-Point Inspection At Our Own State Of The Art Service Facility - Powertrain, Suspension, Tire Tread Depth, Brakes Condition And All Electrical Components! Every Vehicle Comes With A Limited Warranty! We Are 5 Star Google Dealer! Free Copy Of Complete Carfax Report Will Be Provided Upon Request! Thousand And Thousand Of Satisfied Customers - Join Our Family! Courtesy Pick Up From Airport, Ferry And Skytrain!Contact us For Refund and Buyback Policy!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From D.V. Exotic Auto Group

2021 Audi RS 6 Avant
 19,786 KM
$145,995 + tax & lic
2022 Tesla Model Y P...
 3,875 KM
$82,995 + tax & lic
2012 BMW X5 M
 30,124 KM
$38,995 + tax & lic

Email D.V. Exotic Auto Group

D.V. Exotic Auto Group

D.V. Exotic Auto Group

8855 Laurel St Unit 105, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9

Call Dealer

604-416-XXXX

(click to show)

604-416-8988

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory