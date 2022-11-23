Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Kia Sorento

66,641 KM

Details Features

$33,992

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$33,992

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

Contact Seller
2020 Kia Sorento

2020 Kia Sorento

LX+ 2.4L AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Kia Sorento

LX+ 2.4L AWD

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

Contact Seller

$33,992

+ taxes & licensing

66,641KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9361720
  • Stock #: 26UCBA87813
  • VIN: 5XYPGDA39LG687813

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gravity Grey (MET)
  • Interior Colour Cloth - Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 26UCBA87813
  • Mileage 66,641 KM

Vehicle Features

2 KEYS + MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

2020 Kia Sorento LX+...
 66,641 KM
$33,992 + tax & lic
2020 Kia Sorento LX+...
 61,114 KM
$33,989 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Sienna 7...
 3,349 KM
$43,878 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

Call Dealer

778-945-XXXX

(click to show)

778-945-3030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory