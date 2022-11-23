$36,895+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$36,895
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
778-945-3030
2020 Subaru WRX
2020 Subaru WRX
4Dr Sport-Tech Pkg CVT
Location
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
778-945-3030
$36,895
+ taxes & licensing
40,995KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9332074
- Stock #: 26UBNA01332
- VIN: JF1VA1P69L8801332
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 26UBNA01332
- Mileage 40,995 KM
Vehicle Features
2 KEYS + MANUAL
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9