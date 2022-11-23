Menu
2020 Subaru WRX

40,995 KM

Details Features

$36,895

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

4Dr Sport-Tech Pkg CVT

Location

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

40,995KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9332074
  • Stock #: 26UBNA01332
  • VIN: JF1VA1P69L8801332

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 26UBNA01332
  • Mileage 40,995 KM

Vehicle Features

2 KEYS + MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

