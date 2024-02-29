Menu
2021 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

49,000 KM

$59,995

+ tax & licensing
2021 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

AMG GLC 43

2021 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

AMG GLC 43

Location

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3

604-736-7411

$59,995

+ taxes & licensing

49,000KM
Used
VIN W1N0G6EB7MF880408

  • Exterior Colour Graphite Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Black Lthr
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # M21880408
  • Mileage 49,000 KM

10.25" Central Media Display, 12.3" Instrument Cluster Display, 360 Camera, Active MULTIBEAM LED Lighting System, Active Parking Assist, AMG Driver's Package, AMG Night Package, AMG Night Package (P60), AMG Performance Exhaust System, AMG Performance Steering Wheel in Nappa/DINAMICA, AMG Steering Wheel Buttons, AMG Track Pace, Apple CarPlay, Augmented Reality For Navigation, Black Chrome Exhaust Trim, Burmester Surround Sound System, EASY-PACK Power Tailgate, Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Front & Rear High Gloss Black Apron Trim, Front Wireless Phone Charging, Google Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, High Gloss Black Exterior Mirrors, High Gloss Black Window Surrounds, Integrated Garage Door Opener, KEYLESS GO Package, KEYLESS GO®, MB Navigation, MBUX Multimedia System, MBUX Navigation Plus, Navigation Services, Parking Package, Premium Package, Roof Rails, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Smartphone Integration, Technology Package, Top Speed Raised to 250 km/h, Traffic Sign Assist, Wheels: 21" AMG Bicolour Twin 5-Spoke. Recent Arrival! 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC GLC 43 AMG® Graphite Gray Metallic 9-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 4MATIC® Certified. Mercedes Certified Details: * Any coverage left on your vehicle's original factory warranty of 4 years or 80,000 km remains in effect throughout its original term. Afterwards, the standard Mercedes-Benz Star Certified Pre-Owned Warranty term provides protection for up to another 2 years or a total of 120,000 accumulated kilometres. Extended warranty options. Zero deductible. Transferable from person-to-person, via an authorized Mercedes-Benz dealer * 169+ point inspection * Finance Rates from as low as 3.99% APR 24 months to 8.59% APR 72 months. Offer ends February 29, 2024 * 24/7 Roadside Assistance * 5 day/500 km Exchange Privilege – whichever comes first * Nationwide Dealer Support. Trip Interruption reimbursement. Prepaid Maintenance Select - Save up to 30% when you pay in advance and enjoy routine maintenance every 1 year or 20,000 kilometers, whichever comes first Reviews: * Commonly, the GLC is praised by owners and reviewers for its road manners, ride comfort, quiet and smooth drive, punchy turbocharged power, and an overall feel and finish fitting of a high-end product. Source: autoTRADER.ca Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value upfront every time. We also back it up with a complimentary market value report, so you know you are getting the best deal! With no additional fees, there's no surprises either, the price you see is the price you pay, just add the taxes! Our advertised price includes a $695 administration fee. Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Mercedes-Benz Vancouver goes through a rigorous, high-quality cosmetic and mechanical safety inspection. We promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. We provide full transparency on the history of our vehicles by offering a free CarFax Vehicle History report. We offer flexible financing options for most of our quality Pre-Owned Vehicles. We also offer leasing options on Pre-Owned Vehicles, ask for more details and a quote today! Mercedes-Benz Vancouver is located at 550 Terminal Ave in Vancouver British Columbia. We are taking every precaution to keep our staff and customers safe. If you prefer not to visit the dealership, we can bring the car to you! We also offer video consultations to help guide you through your purchase. Call or submit a request to schedule a video consultation with one of our sales representatives today.

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Suspension

Air Suspension

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3

$59,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

604-736-7411

2021 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class