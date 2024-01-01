Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Subaru Forester

31,797 KM

Details Features

$35,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Subaru Forester

Limited CVT

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Subaru Forester

Limited CVT

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

Contact Seller

$35,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
31,797KM
Used
VIN JF2SKEUC6MH492580

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crimson Red Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 26UBNA92580
  • Mileage 31,797 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

2 KEYS + MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz B250 4MATIC Sports Tourer for sale in Vancouver, BC
2018 Mercedes-Benz B250 4MATIC Sports Tourer 41,022 KM $21,061 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Subaru Impreza 4Dr Convenience CVT for sale in Vancouver, BC
2020 Subaru Impreza 4Dr Convenience CVT 37,520 KM $23,431 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek Convenience CVT for sale in Vancouver, BC
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek Convenience CVT 39,660 KM $24,798 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

Call Dealer

778-945-XXXX

(click to show)

778-945-3030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$35,988

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

Contact Seller
2021 Subaru Forester