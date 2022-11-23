Menu
2021 Subaru WRX

12,793 KM

Details Features

$35,595

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

4Dr 6sp

4Dr 6sp

Location

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

12,793KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9378484
  • Stock #: 26UBNA18182
  • VIN: JF1VA1A67M9818182

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Silica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 12,793 KM

Vehicle Features

2 KEYS + MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

