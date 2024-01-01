Menu
2023 Mazda CX9 | 3 Rows | 1 Owner | No accidents! 

The 2023 Mazda CX-9 GS is a sophisticated and spacious SUV that combines luxury with practicality. Its elegant design features Mazdas signature Kodo design language, giving it a sleek and modern look. The CX-9 GS is powered by a powerful yet efficient Skyactiv-G engine, delivering impressive performance and fuel economy. Inside, the CX-9 GS offers a refined and comfortable cabin, with seating for up to seven passengers and plenty of cargo space. With its advanced safety features and cutting-edge technology, the 2023 Mazda CX-9 GS is a top choice for those looking for a premium SUV that delivers both style and substance.

Best Price First! 

At Destination Mazda, we believe in transparency and simplicity when it comes to buying a used vehicle.

No Haggling, No Guesswork! 

Say goodbye to the stress of negotiations. Our absolute best price is prominently displayed on every used vehicle, eliminating the need for haggling. Weve done the market research for you, setting our prices based on the current market & condition of the vehicle, ensuring you get the most competitive deal possible.

Why Choose Destination Mazda
1. Best Price First
2. No Hidden Fees ($795 Doc Fee)
3. Market Pricing Analysis for Transparency
4. 153-Point Safety Inspection
5. Certified Premium Pre-Owned

Discover the Difference at Destination Mazda
1595 Boundary Road, Vancouver BC
604-294-4299
VSA#: 31160

2023 Mazda CX-9

8,335 KM

Details Description Features

$38,795

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Mazda CX-9

GS | No accidents | 3 rows | 1 Owner!

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Mazda CX-9

GS | No accidents | 3 rows | 1 Owner!

Location

Destination Mazda

1595 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 5C4

604-294-4299

$38,795

+ taxes & licensing

8,335KM
Used
VIN JM3TCBBY6P0652951

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snowflake White Pearl
  • Interior Colour BLACK, HIGH GRADE CLOTH UPHOLSTERY
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 8,335 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 Mazda CX9 | 3 Rows | 1 Owner | No accidents! 

.

The 2023 Mazda CX-9 GS is a sophisticated and spacious SUV that combines luxury with practicality. Its elegant design features Mazda's signature Kodo design language, giving it a sleek and modern look. The CX-9 GS is powered by a powerful yet efficient Skyactiv-G engine, delivering impressive performance and fuel economy. Inside, the CX-9 GS offers a refined and comfortable cabin, with seating for up to seven passengers and plenty of cargo space. With its advanced safety features and cutting-edge technology, the 2023 Mazda CX-9 GS is a top choice for those looking for a premium SUV that delivers both style and substance.

.

Best Price First!

.

At Destination Mazda, we believe in transparency and simplicity when it comes to buying a used vehicle.

.

No Haggling, No Guesswork!

.

Say goodbye to the stress of negotiations. Our absolute best price is prominently displayed on every used vehicle, eliminating the need for haggling. We've done the market research for you, setting our prices based on the current market & condition of the vehicle, ensuring you get the most competitive deal possible.

.

Why Choose Destination Mazda

1. Best Price First

2. No Hidden Fees ($795 Doc Fee)

3. Market Pricing Analysis for Transparency

4. 153-Point Safety Inspection

5. Certified Premium Pre-Owned



Discover the Difference at Destination Mazda

1595 Boundary Road, Vancouver BC

604-294-4299

VSA#: 31160

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

Destination Mazda

Destination Mazda

1595 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 5C4

2023 Mazda CX-9