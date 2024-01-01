$23,499+ tax & licensing
2017 Mazda CX-9
GT AWD - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! 7 PASS!
2017 Mazda CX-9
GT AWD - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! 7 PASS!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$23,499
+ taxes & licensing
138,619KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3943
- Mileage 138,619 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Highly optioned
- Well serviced
Here comes a beautiful White over Tan interior Mazda CX-9 GT with all the right equipment! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Regularly serviced over the years, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2.5L - 4 cylinder turbo engine, automatic transmission, 7 passenger seating, AWD, heads up display, navigation system, back-up camera, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, parking sensors, sunroof, leather interior, heated seats (front & rear), heated steering wheel, power seats, power trunk, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, digital climate control (driver/pass/rear), steering wheel controls, upgraded alloys, smart key, push start, alarm, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
Extended warranty available!
ONLY $23,499 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Smart Device Integration
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Bose Sound System
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
7 PASSENGER
Dual Power Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Additional Features
AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
HID Lights
Tech Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Automatic Windshield Wipers
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Power Rear Door / Hatch
HUD / Heads Up or Windshield Display
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
Call Dealer
519-579-XXXX(click to show)
$23,499
+ taxes & licensing
Fitzgerald Motors
519-579-4995
2017 Mazda CX-9