2009 Nissan Rogue

257,479 KM

Details Features

$5,990

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2009 Nissan Rogue

S 2WD

2009 Nissan Rogue

S 2WD

Location

KV Cars Inc.

2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4

250-768-0377

$5,990

+ taxes & licensing

257,479KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN8AS58T39W051338

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 257,479 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Rear Wiper
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Additional Features

Front side airbag
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

KV Cars Inc.

KV Cars Inc.

2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4

250-768-XXXX

250-768-0377

$5,990

+ taxes & licensing

KV Cars Inc.

250-768-0377

2009 Nissan Rogue