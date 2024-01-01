Menu
2011 Toyota Corolla

175,053 KM

Details Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

West Auto Sales Group

1840 Byland Road, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 3E5

778-755-6130

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

175,053KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T1BU4EE2BC691887

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # DD0380
  • Mileage 175,053 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

