2017 Chrysler 300C

131,533 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

West Auto Sales Group

778-755-6130

2017 Chrysler 300C

2017 Chrysler 300C

Platinum

2017 Chrysler 300C

Platinum

Location

West Auto Sales Group

1840 Byland Road, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 3E5

778-755-6130

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

131,533KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8681195
  • Stock #: PP2930
  • VIN: 2C3CCAPT3HH616295

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 131,533 KM

West Auto Sales Group

West Auto Sales Group

West K Auto Truck & Auto Sales

1840 Byland Road, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 3E5

