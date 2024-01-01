Menu
2021 Kia Sportage

11,769 KM

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia Sportage

2021 Kia Sportage

West Auto Sales Group

1840 Byland Road, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 3E5

778-755-6130

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

11,769KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KNDPM3AC8M7930772

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D0353
  • Mileage 11,769 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

West Auto Sales Group

West Auto Sales Group

West K Auto Truck & Auto Sales

1840 Byland Road, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 3E5

778-755-6130

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

West Auto Sales Group

778-755-6130

2021 Kia Sportage