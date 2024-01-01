Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Nissan Qashqai

19,268 KM

Details Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Nissan Qashqai

AWD S CVT

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Nissan Qashqai

AWD S CVT

Location

West Auto Sales Group

1840 Byland Road, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 3E5

778-755-6130

  1. 1712692797
  2. 1712692797
  3. 1712692797
  4. 1712692798
  5. 1712692798
  6. 1712692798
  7. 1712692799
  8. 1712692799
  9. 1712692801
  10. 1712692800
  11. 1712692800
  12. 1712692794
  13. 1712692795
  14. 1712692800
  15. 1712692795
  16. 1712692795
  17. 1712692796
  18. 1712692796
  19. 1712692796
  20. 1712692796
  21. 1712692801
  22. 1712692555
  23. 1712692801
  24. 1712692560
Contact Seller

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
19,268KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JN1BJ1AWXMW437945

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # DD0377
  • Mileage 19,268 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From West Auto Sales Group

Used 2022 Kia Soul EV EV Premium Auto for sale in West Kelowna, BC
2022 Kia Soul EV EV Premium Auto 31,781 KM $35,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Kia EV6 AWD Long Range for sale in West Kelowna, BC
2022 Kia EV6 AWD Long Range 18,075 KM $51,595 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Mazda CX-30 GT w/Turbo AWD for sale in West Kelowna, BC
2023 Mazda CX-30 GT w/Turbo AWD 9,600 KM $36,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email West Auto Sales Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
West Auto Sales Group

West Auto Sales Group

West K Auto Truck & Auto Sales

1840 Byland Road, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 3E5

Call Dealer

778-755-XXXX

(click to show)

778-755-6130

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

West Auto Sales Group

778-755-6130

Contact Seller
2021 Nissan Qashqai