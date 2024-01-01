$35,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2022 Hyundai KONA electric
2022 Hyundai KONA electric
Location
West Auto Sales Group
1840 Byland Road, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 3E5
778-755-6130
$35,995
+ taxes & licensing
44,631KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KM8K33AG2NU139152
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 44,631 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Electric Motor
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From West Auto Sales Group
2020 Acura ILX prem/tec 123,533 KM $23,395 + tax & lic
2023 Kia NIRO 8,712 KM $48,995 + tax & lic
2021 Kia Sportage 11,769 KM $27,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email West Auto Sales Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
West Auto Sales Group
West K Auto Truck & Auto Sales
1840 Byland Road, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 3E5
Call Dealer
778-755-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$35,995
+ taxes & licensing
West Auto Sales Group
778-755-6130
2022 Hyundai KONA electric