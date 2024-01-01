Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Hyundai KONA electric

44,631 KM

Details Features

$35,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Hyundai KONA electric

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Hyundai KONA electric

Location

West Auto Sales Group

1840 Byland Road, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 3E5

778-755-6130

  1. 1710193049
  2. 1710193054
  3. 1710193058
  4. 1710193062
  5. 1710193066
  6. 1710193070
  7. 1710193074
  8. 1710193078
  9. 1710193082
  10. 1710193086
  11. 1710193088
  12. 1710193090
  13. 1710193092
  14. 1710193093
  15. 1710193096
  16. 1710193098
  17. 1710193100
  18. 1710193102
  19. 1710193103
  20. 1710193105
  21. 1710193106
  22. 1710193108
Contact Seller

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
44,631KM
Used
VIN KM8K33AG2NU139152

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 44,631 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Electric Motor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From West Auto Sales Group

Used 2020 Acura ILX prem/tec for sale in West Kelowna, BC
2020 Acura ILX prem/tec 123,533 KM $23,395 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Kia NIRO for sale in West Kelowna, BC
2023 Kia NIRO 8,712 KM $48,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Kia Sportage for sale in West Kelowna, BC
2021 Kia Sportage 11,769 KM $27,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email West Auto Sales Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
West Auto Sales Group

West Auto Sales Group

West K Auto Truck & Auto Sales

1840 Byland Road, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 3E5

Call Dealer

778-755-XXXX

(click to show)

778-755-6130

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

West Auto Sales Group

778-755-6130

Contact Seller
2022 Hyundai KONA electric