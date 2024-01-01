Menu
2022 Kia Soul EV

31,781 KM

$35,995

+ tax & licensing
2022 Kia Soul EV

EV Premium Auto

2022 Kia Soul EV

EV Premium Auto

West Auto Sales Group

1840 Byland Road, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 3E5

778-755-6130

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

31,781KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KNDJ23A28N7027316

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 31,781 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Electric Motor

2022 Kia Soul EV