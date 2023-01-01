Menu
2018 Honda CR-V LX AWD Certified - Reliable and Certified Pre-Owned 7 year Honda Warranty! Heated Seats, All wheel drive, remote starter, alloy wheels, apple carplay/ android auto and so much more! Discover the perfect blend of reliability and versatility with the 2018 Honda CR-V LX AWD. This certified pre-owned SUV offers peace of mind, advanced features, and Hondas renowned reputation for longevity. Certified Pre-Owned Benefits: Comprehensive Multi-Point Inspection Extended Limited Warranty Special Financing Rates Vehicle History Report Features: Efficient Performance: All-Wheel Drive for enhanced traction and control. Fuel-efficient engine, making it ideal for daily commuting. Comfortable Interior: Spacious cabin with adjustable rear seats for versatile cargo space. Honda Sensing® suite for added safety, including Collision Mitigation Braking. Infotainment and Connectivity: Touchscreen display with backup camera. Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calling and audio streaming. Extras: Certified Peace of Mind: Honda Certified Pre-Owned for quality assurance. Well-Maintained: Regularly serviced and in excellent condition. Reliable Performance: Built on Hondas reputation for longevity. Own the 2018 Honda CR-V LX AWD Certified and experience the perfect combination of reliability, efficiency, and peace of mind. Contact us to schedule a test drive today! No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need!

2018 Honda CR-V

57,848 KM

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda CR-V

LX|Certified|HtdSeats|RmtStart|Alloys|Carplay|Loca

2018 Honda CR-V

LX|Certified|HtdSeats|RmtStart|Alloys|Carplay|Loca

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

57,848KM
Used
VIN 2HKRW2H22JH140501

  • Exterior Colour White diamond pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 57,848 KM

2018 Honda CR-V LX AWD Certified - Reliable and Certified Pre-Owned 7 year Honda Warranty!




Heated Seats, All wheel drive, remote starter, alloy wheels, apple carplay/ android auto and so much more!




Discover the perfect blend of reliability and versatility with the 2018 Honda CR-V LX AWD. This certified pre-owned SUV offers peace of mind, advanced features, and Honda's renowned reputation for longevity.




Certified Pre-Owned Benefits:

  • Comprehensive Multi-Point Inspection
  • Extended Limited Warranty
  • Special Financing Rates
  • Vehicle History Report

Features:


  • Efficient Performance:

    • All-Wheel Drive for enhanced traction and control.
    • Fuel-efficient engine, making it ideal for daily commuting.


  • Comfortable Interior:

    • Spacious cabin with adjustable rear seats for versatile cargo space.
    • Honda Sensing® suite for added safety, including Collision Mitigation Braking.


  • Infotainment and Connectivity:

    • Touchscreen display with backup camera.
    • Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calling and audio streaming.


Extras:

  • Certified Peace of Mind: Honda Certified Pre-Owned for quality assurance.
  • Well-Maintained: Regularly serviced and in excellent condition.
  • Reliable Performance: Built on Honda's reputation for longevity.




Own the 2018 Honda CR-V LX AWD Certified and experience the perfect combination of reliability, efficiency, and peace of mind. Contact us to schedule a test drive today!




No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!

Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?gsssp=eJzj4tZP1zcsyUmOL7PIM2C0UjWoMDVKNbdMNEgySUw2NDExMbcyqDAzNjcyTU1LTUxJtjBKMUv04knLL8pNzFPIyM9LSQQAe4UT1g&q=forman+honda&rlz=1C1GCEAenCA924CA924&oq=forman+&aqs=chrome.2.69i59j46i20i175i199i263j46i39i175i199j69i60l4j69i61.3541j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x52e79a0b4ac14447:0x63725efeadc82d6a,1,,,

Safety

Traction Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Convenience

Remote Starter

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Additional Features

USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Forman Honda

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

2018 Honda CR-V