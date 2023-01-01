$31,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda CR-V
LX|Certified|HtdSeats|RmtStart|Alloys|Carplay|Loca
2018 Honda CR-V
LX|Certified|HtdSeats|RmtStart|Alloys|Carplay|Loca
Location
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
1-800-675-8367
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing
57,848KM
Used
VIN 2HKRW2H22JH140501
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White diamond pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 57,848 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Honda CR-V LX AWD Certified - Reliable and Certified Pre-Owned 7 year Honda Warranty!
Heated Seats, All wheel drive, remote starter, alloy wheels, apple carplay/ android auto and so much more!
Discover the perfect blend of reliability and versatility with the 2018 Honda CR-V LX AWD. This certified pre-owned SUV offers peace of mind, advanced features, and Honda's renowned reputation for longevity.
Certified Pre-Owned Benefits:
Features:
Extras:
Own the 2018 Honda CR-V LX AWD Certified and experience the perfect combination of reliability, efficiency, and peace of mind. Contact us to schedule a test drive today!
No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!
Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?gsssp=eJzj4tZP1zcsyUmOL7PIM2C0UjWoMDVKNbdMNEgySUw2NDExMbcyqDAzNjcyTU1LTUxJtjBKMUv04knLL8pNzFPIyM9LSQQAe4UT1g&q=forman+honda&rlz=1C1GCEAenCA924CA924&oq=forman+&aqs=chrome.2.69i59j46i20i175i199i263j46i39i175i199j69i60l4j69i61.3541j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x52e79a0b4ac14447:0x63725efeadc82d6a,1,,,
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Convenience
Remote Starter
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Zone Climate Control
Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Additional Features
USB port
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
2018 Honda CR-V