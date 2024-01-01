Menu
<div>2010 Honda CR-V EX-L - Clean Title - New Tires _ Safetied and serviced</div><div><br /></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>﻿Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.</span></div><ul><li>Leather-trimmed seats</li><li>Heated front seats</li><li>Power driver's seat</li><li>Power moonroof</li><li>Dual-zone automatic climate control</li><li>Bluetooth hands-free calling</li><li>AM/FM/CD audio system with 6-disc CD changer</li><li>Auxiliary input jack for MP3 players</li><li>Steering wheel-mounted audio controls</li><li>Cruise control</li><li>Power windows and door locks</li><li>Keyless entry</li><li>Alloy wheels</li></ul><div>Financing Available/ Trades Welcome /<span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>delivery available.</span></div><div><br /></div><div>Call/Text 204-573-8558</div><div><br /></div><div>Dealer #5742</div>

2010 Honda CR-V

210,123 KM

$13,336

+ tax & licensing
2010 Honda CR-V

4WD EX-L

2010 Honda CR-V

4WD EX-L

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

204-573-8558

$13,336

+ taxes & licensing

210,123KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5J6RE4H77AL809524

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 210,123 KM

2010 Honda CR-V EX-L - Clean Title - New Tires _ Safetied and serviced
﻿Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.
  • Leather-trimmed seats
  • Heated front seats
  • Power driver's seat
  • Power moonroof
  • Dual-zone automatic climate control
  • Bluetooth hands-free calling
  • AM/FM/CD audio system with 6-disc CD changer
  • Auxiliary input jack for MP3 players
  • Steering wheel-mounted audio controls
  • Cruise control
  • Power windows and door locks
  • Keyless entry
  • Alloy wheels
Financing Available/ Trades Welcome /delivery available.
Call/Text 204-573-8558
Dealer #5742

Power Windows
Power Seats

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Alloy Wheels

Sunroof / Moonroof

Automatic
4×4

Cracknell Auto & Detail

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

204-573-XXXX

(click to show)

204-573-8558

$13,336

+ taxes & licensing

Cracknell Auto & Detail

204-573-8558

2010 Honda CR-V