2010 Honda CR-V
4WD EX-L
Location
Cracknell Auto & Detail
215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
204-573-8558
$13,336
+ taxes & licensing
210,123KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5J6RE4H77AL809524
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 210,123 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 Honda CR-V EX-L - Clean Title - New Tires _ Safetied and serviced
Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.
Call/Text 204-573-8558
Dealer #5742
- Leather-trimmed seats
- Heated front seats
- Power driver's seat
- Power moonroof
- Dual-zone automatic climate control
- Bluetooth hands-free calling
- AM/FM/CD audio system with 6-disc CD changer
- Auxiliary input jack for MP3 players
- Steering wheel-mounted audio controls
- Cruise control
- Power windows and door locks
- Keyless entry
- Alloy wheels
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Additional Features
Automatic
4×4
