2019 RAM 1500
BIG Horn Crew CAB SWB 4WD
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
204-717-5500
$41,000
+ taxes & licensing
61,770KM
Used
VIN 1C6SRFFT9KN589856
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PFP-801
- Mileage 61,770 KM
Vehicle Description
"At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471."
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
