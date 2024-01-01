Menu
<div>At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471.<br></div>

2019 RAM 1500

61,770 KM

$41,000

+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 1500

BIG Horn Crew CAB SWB 4WD

2019 RAM 1500

BIG Horn Crew CAB SWB 4WD

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

$41,000

+ taxes & licensing

61,770KM
Used
VIN 1C6SRFFT9KN589856

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PFP-801
  • Mileage 61,770 KM

Vehicle Description

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

$41,000

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

2019 RAM 1500