$36,993+ tax & licensing
2021 Honda CR-V
Sport|Certified|HtdSeats|HtdWheel|Local|
2021 Honda CR-V
Sport|Certified|HtdSeats|HtdWheel|Local|
Location
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
1-800-675-8367
$36,993
+ taxes & licensing
43,833KM
Used
VIN 2HKRW2H43MH218614
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 43,833 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Honda CR-V Sport - Exceptional Performance and Reliability and a 7 year Honda Certified warranty!
Experience the perfect combination of versatility, comfort, and reliability with our Certified Pre-Owned 2021 Honda CR-V Sport. Meticulously inspected and maintained, this SUV offers impressive performance, advanced technology, and peace of mind, making it the ideal choice for your next adventure.
Extras:
Experience the perfect combination of versatility, comfort, and reliability with our Certified Pre-Owned 2021 Honda CR-V Sport. Meticulously inspected and maintained, this SUV offers impressive performance, advanced technology, and peace of mind, making it the ideal choice for your next adventure.
Sporty Design:
- Dynamic exterior styling with sleek lines and modern accents
- Sport trim enhancements, including 18-inch alloy wheels and gloss-black grille
Efficient Performance:
- Responsive and fuel-efficient engine for everyday driving
- Available Real Time All-Wheel Drive (AWD) for enhanced traction and control
Advanced Technology:
- Honda Sensing® suite of safety and driver-assistive features, including collision mitigation braking and adaptive cruise control
- Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ integration for seamless smartphone connectivity
Comfort and Convenience:
- Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort
- Heated front seats and power-adjustable driver's seat for added convenience
Extras:
- Certified Pre-Owned: Rigorously inspected and certified by Honda technicians
- Extended Warranty: Additional peace of mind with CPO warranty coverage
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Convenience
Remote Starter
Interior
Navigation System
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Comfort
Dual Zone Climate Control
Additional Features
Sun Roof
USB port
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
2021 Honda CR-V