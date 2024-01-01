Menu
2021 Honda CR-V Sport - Exceptional Performance and Reliability and a 7 year Honda Certified warranty! Experience the perfect combination of versatility, comfort, and reliability with our Certified Pre-Owned 2021 Honda CR-V Sport. Meticulously inspected and maintained, this SUV offers impressive performance, advanced technology, and peace of mind, making it the ideal choice for your next adventure.

Sporty Design:
Dynamic exterior styling with sleek lines and modern accents
Sport trim enhancements, including 18-inch alloy wheels and gloss-black grille

Efficient Performance:
Responsive and fuel-efficient engine for everyday driving
Available Real Time All-Wheel Drive (AWD) for enhanced traction and control

Advanced Technology:
Honda Sensing® suite of safety and driver-assistive features, including collision mitigation braking and adaptive cruise control
Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ integration for seamless smartphone connectivity

Comfort and Convenience:
Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort
Heated front seats and power-adjustable drivers seat for added convenience

Extras:
Certified Pre-Owned: Rigorously inspected and certified by Honda technicians
Extended Warranty: Additional peace of mind with CPO warranty coverage

Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a Certified Pre-Owned 2021 Honda CR-V Sport. Contact us today to schedule a test drive and experience the performance and reliability firsthand. Act fast, as this premium SUV wont last long on our lot!

No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!

2021 Honda CR-V

43,833 KM

$36,993

+ tax & licensing
2021 Honda CR-V

Sport|Certified|HtdSeats|HtdWheel|Local|

2021 Honda CR-V

Sport|Certified|HtdSeats|HtdWheel|Local|

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

$36,993

+ taxes & licensing

43,833KM
Used
VIN 2HKRW2H43MH218614

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 43,833 KM

Safety

Traction Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Convenience

Remote Starter

Interior

Navigation System
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Sun Roof
USB port

Forman Honda

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-675-8367

$36,993

+ taxes & licensing

Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

2021 Honda CR-V