$23,000+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Mazda CX-3
GS AWD
2021 Mazda CX-3
GS AWD
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
204-717-5500
$23,000
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
94,186KM
VIN JM1DKFC7XM1509603
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 94,186 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
Call Dealer
204-717-XXXX(click to show)
$23,000
+ taxes & licensing>
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
204-717-5500
2021 Mazda CX-3