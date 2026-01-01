Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 RAM 1500 Classic

31,140 KM

Details

$38,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT Crew Cab 4WD

Watch This Vehicle
14459134

2023 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT Crew Cab 4WD

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

Contact Seller

$38,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
31,140KM
VIN 1C6RR7TT9PS582021

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # ADS-1308
  • Mileage 31,140 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Used 2023 RAM 1500 Classic SLT Crew Cab 4WD for sale in Brandon, MB
2023 RAM 1500 Classic SLT Crew Cab 4WD 31,140 KM $38,500 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Nissan Kicks Play SV for sale in Brandon, MB
2025 Nissan Kicks Play SV 30,928 KM $24,500 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Nissan Kicks Play SV for sale in Brandon, MB
2025 Nissan Kicks Play SV 31,565 KM $24,500 + tax & lic

Email Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

Call Dealer

204-717-XXXX

(click to show)

204-717-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$38,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

2023 RAM 1500 Classic