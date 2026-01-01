$38,500+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 RAM 1500 Classic
SLT Crew Cab 4WD
2023 RAM 1500 Classic
SLT Crew Cab 4WD
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
204-717-5500
$38,500
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
31,140KM
VIN 1C6RR7TT9PS582021
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # ADS-1308
- Mileage 31,140 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
Call Dealer
204-717-XXXX(click to show)
$38,500
+ taxes & licensing>
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
204-717-5500
2023 RAM 1500 Classic