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2025 Nissan Kicks

30,928 KM

Details

$24,500

+ taxes & licensing
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2025 Nissan Kicks

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2025 Nissan Kicks

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Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

Contact Seller

$24,500

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
30,928KM
VIN 3N1CP5CVXSL495216

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 30,928 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

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204-717-XXXX

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204-717-5500

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$24,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

2025 Nissan Kicks