$24,500+ taxes & licensing
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2025 Nissan Kicks
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2025 Nissan Kicks
Play SV
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
204-717-5500
$24,500
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
30,928KM
VIN 3N1CP5CVXSL495216
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 30,928 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
Call Dealer
204-717-XXXX(click to show)
$24,500
+ taxes & licensing>
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
204-717-5500
2025 Nissan Kicks