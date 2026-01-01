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<p>2012 Lincoln MKT AWD Luxury, Comfort & All-Weather Confidence - Fresh Safety and locally owned</p><p></p><ul><li><p>All-Wheel Drive (AWD)</p></li><li><p>Remote Start</p></li><li><p>Spacious 3-Row Seating</p></li><li><p>Leather Interior</p></li><li><p>Heated & Cooled Front Seats</p></li><li><p>Panoramic Sunroof</p></li><li><p>Navigation System</p></li><li><p>Backup Camera</p></li><li><p>Power Liftgate</p></li><li><p>Bluetooth & Premium Audio</p></li><li><p>Smooth & Quiet Ride</p></li></ul><p>Financing available / Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /<span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>delivery available.</span></p><p></p><p>Toll-free call/text<u> 204-520-9461</u></p><p></p><p>Dealer #5905</p><p></p><p><strong>Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car</strong></p><p></p><p>Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available meaning you can drive home the same day even if MPI is closed (good for weekends and after hours)</p>

2012 Lincoln MKT

199,833 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Lincoln MKT

4dr Wgn 3.5L AWD EcoBoost

Watch This Vehicle
14342522

2012 Lincoln MKT

4dr Wgn 3.5L AWD EcoBoost

Location

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

1-204-520-9461

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Contact Seller

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
199,833KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2LMHJ5AT9CBL53040

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C26110
  • Mileage 199,833 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Lincoln MKT AWD Luxury, Comfort & All-Weather Confidence - Fresh Safety and locally owned

  • All-Wheel Drive (AWD)

  • Remote Start

  • Spacious 3-Row Seating

  • Leather Interior

  • Heated & Cooled Front Seats

  • Panoramic Sunroof

  • Navigation System

  • Backup Camera

  • Power Liftgate

  • Bluetooth & Premium Audio

  • Smooth & Quiet Ride

Financing available / Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /delivery available.

Toll-free call/text 204-520-9461

Dealer #5905

Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car

Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available meaning you can drive home the same day even if MPI is closed (good for weekends and after hours)

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Sunroof / Moonroof
Backup Camera;Parking Sensors
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cooled Seats;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Leather Seats;Power Seats;Power Windows;Satellite Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Cracknell Auto & Detail

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

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1-204-520-XXXX

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1-204-520-9461

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$9,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Cracknell Auto & Detail

1-204-520-9461

2012 Lincoln MKT