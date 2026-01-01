$9,995+ taxes & licensing
2012 Lincoln MKT
4dr Wgn 3.5L AWD EcoBoost
2012 Lincoln MKT
4dr Wgn 3.5L AWD EcoBoost
Location
Cracknell Auto & Detail
215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
1-204-520-9461
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C26110
- Mileage 199,833 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Lincoln MKT AWD Luxury, Comfort & All-Weather Confidence - Fresh Safety and locally owned
All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
Remote Start
Spacious 3-Row Seating
Leather Interior
Heated & Cooled Front Seats
Panoramic Sunroof
Navigation System
Backup Camera
Power Liftgate
Bluetooth & Premium Audio
Smooth & Quiet Ride
Financing available / Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /delivery available.
Toll-free call/text 204-520-9461
Dealer #5905
Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car
Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available meaning you can drive home the same day even if MPI is closed (good for weekends and after hours)
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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