$29,995+ taxes & licensing
2020 Ford Explorer
Limited 4WD
2020 Ford Explorer
Limited 4WD
Location
Cracknell Auto & Detail
215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
1-204-520-9461
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 119,897 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Ford Explorer Limited - Clean Title/ Safetied - $224 Bi-Weekly + Tax
Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.
Tri-zone climate control
Dual DVD's
New Tires and Brakes
Heated Leather Seats
8-inch touchscreen with SYNC 3, Bluetooth
Power liftgate
Remote start
Keyless entry with push-button start
Backup camera, rear parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring
Roof rails, tow package, seating for up to 8 passengers
Local
Freshly Serviced
Financing available / Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /delivery available.
Toll-free call/text 204-520-9461
Dealer #5905
Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car
Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available meaning you can drive home the same day even if MPI is closed (good for weekends and after hours)
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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