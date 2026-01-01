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<p>2020 Ford Explorer Limited - Clean Title/ Safetied - $224 Bi-Weekly + Tax</p><p><span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>﻿Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.</span></p><ul><li><p>Tri-zone climate control</p></li><li><p>Dual DVD's</p></li><li><p>New Tires and Brakes</p></li><li><p>Heated Leather Seats</p></li><li><p>8-inch touchscreen with SYNC 3, Bluetooth</p></li><li><p>Power liftgate</p></li><li><p>Remote start</p></li><li><p>Keyless entry with push-button start</p></li><li><p>Backup camera, rear parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring</p></li><li><p>Roof rails, tow package, seating for up to 8 passengers</p></li><li><p>Local</p></li><li><p>Freshly Serviced</p></li></ul><p>Financing available / Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /<span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>delivery available.</span></p><p></p><p>Toll-free call/text<u> 204-520-9461</u></p><p></p><p>Dealer #5905</p><p></p><p><strong>Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car</strong></p><p></p><p>Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available meaning you can drive home the same day even if MPI is closed (good for weekends and after hours)</p>

2020 Ford Explorer

119,897 KM

Details Description Features

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Ford Explorer

Limited 4WD

Watch This Vehicle
14342525

2020 Ford Explorer

Limited 4WD

Location

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

1-204-520-9461

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Contact Seller

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
119,897KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMSK8FH0LGA85136

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 119,897 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Ford Explorer Limited - Clean Title/ Safetied - $224 Bi-Weekly + Tax

﻿Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.

  • Tri-zone climate control

  • Dual DVD's

  • New Tires and Brakes

  • Heated Leather Seats

  • 8-inch touchscreen with SYNC 3, Bluetooth

  • Power liftgate

  • Remote start

  • Keyless entry with push-button start

  • Backup camera, rear parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring

  • Roof rails, tow package, seating for up to 8 passengers

  • Local

  • Freshly Serviced

Financing available / Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /delivery available.

Toll-free call/text 204-520-9461

Dealer #5905

Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car

Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available meaning you can drive home the same day even if MPI is closed (good for weekends and after hours)

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Automatic
4×4
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cooled Seats;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Leather Seats;Navigation System;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Cracknell Auto & Detail

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

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1-204-520-XXXX

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1-204-520-9461

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$29,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Cracknell Auto & Detail

1-204-520-9461

2020 Ford Explorer