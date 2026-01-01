$15,995+ taxes & licensing
2014 GMC Sierra 1500
4WD Crew Cab Standard Box SLT
2014 GMC Sierra 1500
4WD Crew Cab Standard Box SLT
Location
Cracknell Auto & Detail
215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
1-204-520-9461
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 237,708 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 GMC Sierra 1500 4x4 Rugged and Reliable Truck! - Local/Clean Title/Safetied
Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition
Power windows and locks
4WD Auto
Bluetooth and MP3-compatible audio system
Cruise control and tilt steering
Heated Leather Seats
Navigation
17-inch alloy wheels
Towing package with trailer hitch
Bed liner
Remote Starter
Local/Fresh Service
Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /delivery available.
Call/Text 204-520-9461
Dealer #5905
Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car
Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available meaning you can drive home the same day even if MPI is closed (good for weekends and after hours)
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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1-204-520-9461