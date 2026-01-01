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<p><strong>2014 GMC Sierra 1500 4x4 Rugged and Reliable Truck! - Local/Clean Title/Safetied</strong></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>﻿Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition</span></p><ul><li><p>Power windows and locks</p></li><li><p>4WD Auto</p></li><li><p>Bluetooth and MP3-compatible audio system</p></li><li><p>Cruise control and tilt steering</p></li><li><p>Heated Leather Seats</p></li><li><p>Navigation</p></li><li><p>17-inch alloy wheels</p></li><li><p>Towing package with trailer hitch</p></li><li><p>Bed liner</p></li><li><p>Remote Starter</p></li><li><p>Local/Fresh Service</p></li></ul><p>Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /<span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>delivery available.</span></p><p></p><p>Call/Text<u> 204-520-9461</u></p><p></p><p>Dealer #5905</p><p></p><p><strong>Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car</strong></p><p></p><p>Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available meaning you can drive home the same day even if MPI is closed (good for weekends and after hours)</p>

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

237,708 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD Crew Cab Standard Box SLT

Watch This Vehicle
14082324

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD Crew Cab Standard Box SLT

Location

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

1-204-520-9461

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Contact Seller

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
237,708KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTU2UEC0EG549805

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 237,708 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 GMC Sierra 1500 4x4 Rugged and Reliable Truck! - Local/Clean Title/Safetied

﻿Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition

  • Power windows and locks

  • 4WD Auto

  • Bluetooth and MP3-compatible audio system

  • Cruise control and tilt steering

  • Heated Leather Seats

  • Navigation

  • 17-inch alloy wheels

  • Towing package with trailer hitch

  • Bed liner

  • Remote Starter

  • Local/Fresh Service

Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /delivery available.

Call/Text 204-520-9461

Dealer #5905

Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car

Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available meaning you can drive home the same day even if MPI is closed (good for weekends and after hours)

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

Automatic
4×4
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Power Windows;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Cracknell Auto & Detail

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

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1-204-520-XXXX

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1-204-520-9461

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$15,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Cracknell Auto & Detail

1-204-520-9461

2014 GMC Sierra 1500