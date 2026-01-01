$17,995+ taxes & licensing
2018 GMC Acadia
AWD SLE-2
2018 GMC Acadia
AWD SLE-2
Location
Cracknell Auto & Detail
215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
1-204-520-9461
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C26076
- Mileage 189,728 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 GMC Acadia - Clean Title/ Fresh Safety - $127 Bi-Weekly + Tax
Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.
Heated Seats
Dual Zone Climate
Remote Starter
3.6L V6 engine
All Wheel Drive
Bluetooth connectivity
Backup camera
Captain Chairs
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Third-row seating - 8 Seater
Tow Package
Local Trade
Alloy wheels
Financing Available/ Trades Welcome / delivery available.
Call/Text 204-520-9461
Dealer #5905
Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available meaning you can drive home the same day even if MPI is closed (good for weekends and after hours)
Vehicle Features
Safety
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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