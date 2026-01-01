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<p><strong>2018 GMC Acadia - Clean Title/ Fresh Safety - $127 Bi-Weekly + Tax</strong></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>﻿Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.</span></p><ul><li><p>Heated Seats</p></li><li><p>Dual Zone Climate</p></li><li><p>Remote Starter</p></li><li><p>3.6L V6 engine</p></li><li><p>All Wheel Drive</p></li><li><p>Bluetooth connectivity</p></li><li><p>Backup camera</p></li><li><p>Captain Chairs</p></li><li><p>Apple CarPlay and Android Auto</p></li><li><p>Third-row seating - 8 Seater</p></li><li><p>Tow Package</p></li><li><p>Local Trade</p></li><li><p>Alloy wheels</p></li></ul><p>Financing Available/ Trades Welcome / delivery available.</p><p>Call/Text<u> 204-520-9461</u></p><p>Dealer #5905</p><p>Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available meaning you can drive home the same day even if MPI is closed (good for weekends and after hours)</p>

2018 GMC Acadia

189,728 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 GMC Acadia

AWD SLE-2

Watch This Vehicle
14082321

2018 GMC Acadia

AWD SLE-2

Location

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

1-204-520-9461

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Contact Seller

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
189,728KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GKKNSLS2JZ171689

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C26076
  • Mileage 189,728 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 GMC Acadia - Clean Title/ Fresh Safety - $127 Bi-Weekly + Tax

﻿Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.

  • Heated Seats

  • Dual Zone Climate

  • Remote Starter

  • 3.6L V6 engine

  • All Wheel Drive

  • Bluetooth connectivity

  • Backup camera

  • Captain Chairs

  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

  • Third-row seating - 8 Seater

  • Tow Package

  • Local Trade

  • Alloy wheels

Financing Available/ Trades Welcome / delivery available.

Call/Text 204-520-9461

Dealer #5905

Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available meaning you can drive home the same day even if MPI is closed (good for weekends and after hours)

Vehicle Features

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Cracknell Auto & Detail

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

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1-204-520-XXXX

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1-204-520-9461

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$17,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Cracknell Auto & Detail

1-204-520-9461

2018 GMC Acadia