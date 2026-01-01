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<p>2017 Chevrolet Malibu - Clean Title/ Safetied - $152 Bi-Weekly + Tax</p><p><span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>﻿Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell!</span></p><ul><li><p>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto</p></li><li><p>Heated Leather Front Seats</p></li><li><p>Power Drivers Seat</p></li><li><p>Remote Start</p></li><li><p>Keyless Entry & Push-Button Start</p></li><li><p>Rearview Camera</p></li><li><p>Bluetooth Connectivity</p></li><li><p>Dual-Zone Climate Control</p></li><li><p>Alloy Wheels</p></li><li><p>Excellent Fuel Efficiency</p></li><li><p>Fresh Safety and service</p></li><li><p>Local</p></li></ul><p>Financing Available/ Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /<span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>delivery available.</span></p><p></p><p>Call/Text<u> 204-520-9461</u></p><p></p><p>Dealer #5905</p><p></p><p><strong>Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car</strong></p><p></p><p>Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available meaning you can drive home the same day even if MPI is closed (good for weekends and after hours)</p>

2017 Chevrolet Impala

149,888 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Chevrolet Impala

4dr Sdn LT w/1LT

Watch This Vehicle
14438731

2017 Chevrolet Impala

4dr Sdn LT w/1LT

Location

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

1-204-520-9461

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Contact Seller

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
149,888KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2G1105SA5H9173224

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C26150
  • Mileage 149,888 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Chevrolet Malibu - Clean Title/ Safetied - $152 Bi-Weekly + Tax

﻿Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell!

  • Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

  • Heated Leather Front Seats

  • Power Drivers Seat

  • Remote Start

  • Keyless Entry & Push-Button Start

  • Rearview Camera

  • Bluetooth Connectivity

  • Dual-Zone Climate Control

  • Alloy Wheels

  • Excellent Fuel Efficiency

  • Fresh Safety and service

  • Local

Financing Available/ Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /delivery available.

Call/Text 204-520-9461

Dealer #5905

Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car

Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available meaning you can drive home the same day even if MPI is closed (good for weekends and after hours)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist

Additional Features

Automatic
FWD
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Power Seats;Power Windows;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Cracknell Auto & Detail

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

Call Dealer

1-204-520-XXXX

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1-204-520-9461

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$14,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Cracknell Auto & Detail

1-204-520-9461

2017 Chevrolet Impala