$14,995+ taxes & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Impala
4dr Sdn LT w/1LT
2017 Chevrolet Impala
4dr Sdn LT w/1LT
Location
Cracknell Auto & Detail
215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
1-204-520-9461
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C26150
- Mileage 149,888 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Chevrolet Malibu - Clean Title/ Safetied - $152 Bi-Weekly + Tax
Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell!
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Heated Leather Front Seats
Power Drivers Seat
Remote Start
Keyless Entry & Push-Button Start
Rearview Camera
Bluetooth Connectivity
Dual-Zone Climate Control
Alloy Wheels
Excellent Fuel Efficiency
Fresh Safety and service
Local
Financing Available/ Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /delivery available.
Call/Text 204-520-9461
Dealer #5905
Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car
Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available meaning you can drive home the same day even if MPI is closed (good for weekends and after hours)
Vehicle Features
Safety
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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1-204-520-9461