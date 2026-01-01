$19,980+ taxes & licensing
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2019 Buick Envision
Essence
2019 Buick Envision
Essence
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$19,980
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
76,959KM
VIN LRBFX2SA3KD124118
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bronze Alloy Metallic
- Interior Colour EBONY, PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT TRIM
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D6940AA
- Mileage 76,959 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Remote Vehicle Starter System
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Remote panic alarm
Memory settings includes presets for driver seat adjuster and outside rearview mirror
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Seating
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
Luggage Rack
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
License plate front mounting package
Mechanical
All Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
driver shift control
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Multi-Zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 2.5L DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (197 hp [147 kW] @ 6300 rpm 192 lb-ft of torque [260 N-m] @ 4400 rpm). (STD)
AXLE 3.50 FINAL DRIVE RATIO
STEERING WHEEL LEATHER-WRAPPED 3-SPOKE
SEATS FRONT BUCKET
SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER
Requires Subscription
DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC
GLASS DEEP-TINTED
MIRROR INSIDE REARVIEW AUTO-DIMMING
FOG LAMPS FRONT
SEATS HEATED REAR OUTBOARD SEATING POSITIONS
AUDIO SYSTEM FEATURE USB CHARGING-ONLY PORTS DUAL located in the rear of the centre console
SHIFT KNOB LEATHER-WRAPPED
TIRES P225/60R18 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL
DRIVETRAIN ALL-WHEEL DRIVE
KEYLESS START PUSH BUTTON
Keyless Open includes extended range with (BTM) keyless start and automatic door lock/unlock features.
WHEEL SPARE
Door locks power programmable with lockout protection
Steering wheel heated leather-wrapped
Theft-deterrent system electrical unauthorized entry
Air conditioning tri-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver front passenger and rear seat occupants
Air vents rear console
Audio system feature USB ports dual with single auxiliary input jack
Brake parking electronic
Brake lining high-performance
Cup holders 2 in front console 2 in rear armrest
Door handles body-colour with chrome strip
Floor mats carpeted front
Floor mats carpeted rear
Glass acoustic laminated windshield
Glass laminated front doors
Head restraints front 4-way adjustable up/down fore/aft
Head restraints rear outboard seats adjustable (up/down)
Headlamp control automatic on and off
Headlamps automatic delay
Jack mechanical
Liftgate power hands free open and close programmable
Lighting interior ambient located on instrument panel and front door trim
Luggage rack roof-rails chrome
Map pocket driver seatback
Map pocket front passenger seatback
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable body-colour manual-folding with turn signal indicators and driver side auto-dimming
Noise control system active noise cancelation
QuietTuning Buick unique process to reduce block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabin
Recovery hooks front
Retained accessory power power windows audio system and moonroof remain operational after ignition is switched off for 10 minutes or until a door is opened
Seat rear 1-touch flat-folding manual levers located in cargo area
Seat rear 60-40 split-folding reclining and sliding
Seat adjuster driver 8-way power with power lumbar
Seat adjuster front passenger 8-way power with power lumbar
Seat trim perforated leather-appointed seating
Steering wheel controls audio phone interface Driver Information Centre and vehicle controls
Sunglass storage overhead
Suspension rear 4-link
Taillamps LED with low-profile design
Tire spare T145/70R17 SL blackwall
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener 3-channel programmable
Windows power rear with Express-Down
Wiper rear intermittent
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed
Audio system feature 6-speaker system
Suspension front MacPherson strut
Windows power with front passenger Express-Down
Engine control stop-start system
Windows power with driver Express-Up and Down
Engine control stop-start system override
Driver Information centre enhanced 4.2 Inch multi-colour display includes tachometer speedometer trip odometer fuel level coolant temperature oil life monitor battery and compass
Exhaust turned down hidden
Headlamps projector beam high intensity discharge (HID)
Transmission 6-speed automatic electronically-controlled with Driver Shift Control
Audio system Buick Infotainment System AM/FM stereo SiriusXM with 8 Inch diagonal Colour Touch Screen includes 2 USB ports Bluetooth streaming for audio and select phones and Phone Integration for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability for comp...
Buick 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date; EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability details ...
Power outlets 4 auxiliary with covers 12-volt includes 1 front 1 inside console 1 rear seat and 1 rear cargo area
SiriusXM enjoy a 3-month trial (The use of the SiriusXM Canada radio service constitutes acceptance of our Customer Agreement available at siriusxm.ca/terms and are used under license. If you decide to continue service after your trial the subscriptio...
Wheels 18 Inch (45.7 cm) 10-spoke polished aluminum
GVWR 5247 lbs (2380 kg) (All-wheel drive models only.)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
Call Dealer
1-800-442-XXXX(click to show)
1-800-442-0402
Alternate Numbers204-638-4026
$19,980
+ taxes & licensing>
Dean Cooley GM
1-800-442-0402
2019 Buick Envision