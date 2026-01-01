2019 Buick Envision

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Telematics

MP3 Capability

Knee Air Bag

Heated Rear Seat(s)

Bluetooth Connection

Hands-Free Liftgate

Driver Restriction Features

ENGINE 2.5L DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (197 hp [147 kW] @ 6300 rpm 192 lb-ft of torque [260 N-m] @ 4400 rpm). (STD)

AXLE 3.50 FINAL DRIVE RATIO

STEERING WHEEL LEATHER-WRAPPED 3-SPOKE

SEATS FRONT BUCKET

SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER

Requires Subscription

DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC

GLASS DEEP-TINTED

MIRROR INSIDE REARVIEW AUTO-DIMMING

FOG LAMPS FRONT

SEATS HEATED REAR OUTBOARD SEATING POSITIONS

AUDIO SYSTEM FEATURE USB CHARGING-ONLY PORTS DUAL located in the rear of the centre console

SHIFT KNOB LEATHER-WRAPPED

TIRES P225/60R18 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL

DRIVETRAIN ALL-WHEEL DRIVE

KEYLESS START PUSH BUTTON

Keyless Open includes extended range with (BTM) keyless start and automatic door lock/unlock features.

WHEEL SPARE

Door locks power programmable with lockout protection

Steering wheel heated leather-wrapped

Theft-deterrent system electrical unauthorized entry

Air conditioning tri-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver front passenger and rear seat occupants

Air vents rear console

Audio system feature USB ports dual with single auxiliary input jack

Brake parking electronic

Brake lining high-performance

Cup holders 2 in front console 2 in rear armrest

Door handles body-colour with chrome strip

Floor mats carpeted front

Floor mats carpeted rear

Glass acoustic laminated windshield

Glass laminated front doors

Head restraints front 4-way adjustable up/down fore/aft

Head restraints rear outboard seats adjustable (up/down)

Headlamp control automatic on and off

Headlamps automatic delay

Jack mechanical

Liftgate power hands free open and close programmable

Lighting interior ambient located on instrument panel and front door trim

Luggage rack roof-rails chrome

Map pocket driver seatback

Map pocket front passenger seatback

Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable body-colour manual-folding with turn signal indicators and driver side auto-dimming

Noise control system active noise cancelation

QuietTuning Buick unique process to reduce block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabin

Recovery hooks front

Retained accessory power power windows audio system and moonroof remain operational after ignition is switched off for 10 minutes or until a door is opened

Seat rear 1-touch flat-folding manual levers located in cargo area

Seat rear 60-40 split-folding reclining and sliding

Seat adjuster driver 8-way power with power lumbar

Seat adjuster front passenger 8-way power with power lumbar

Seat trim perforated leather-appointed seating

Steering wheel controls audio phone interface Driver Information Centre and vehicle controls

Sunglass storage overhead

Suspension rear 4-link

Taillamps LED with low-profile design

Tire spare T145/70R17 SL blackwall

Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener 3-channel programmable

Windows power rear with Express-Down

Wiper rear intermittent

Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed

Audio system feature 6-speaker system

Suspension front MacPherson strut

Windows power with front passenger Express-Down

Engine control stop-start system

Windows power with driver Express-Up and Down

Engine control stop-start system override

Driver Information centre enhanced 4.2 Inch multi-colour display includes tachometer speedometer trip odometer fuel level coolant temperature oil life monitor battery and compass

Exhaust turned down hidden

Headlamps projector beam high intensity discharge (HID)

Transmission 6-speed automatic electronically-controlled with Driver Shift Control

Audio system Buick Infotainment System AM/FM stereo SiriusXM with 8 Inch diagonal Colour Touch Screen includes 2 USB ports Bluetooth streaming for audio and select phones and Phone Integration for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability for comp...

Buick 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date; EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability details ...

Power outlets 4 auxiliary with covers 12-volt includes 1 front 1 inside console 1 rear seat and 1 rear cargo area

SiriusXM enjoy a 3-month trial (The use of the SiriusXM Canada radio service constitutes acceptance of our Customer Agreement available at siriusxm.ca/terms and are used under license. If you decide to continue service after your trial the subscriptio...

Wheels 18 Inch (45.7 cm) 10-spoke polished aluminum