2020 GMC Sierra 2500

97,370 KM

2020 GMC Sierra 2500

HD Denali

12116877

2020 GMC Sierra 2500

HD Denali

Location

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-0402

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$69,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
97,370KM
VIN 1GT49REY6LF278977

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D5547A
  • Mileage 97,370 KM

Vehicle Description

Conquer the Canadian Terrain with the 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali: Power Precision and Luxury in a Carbon Black Metallic Masterpiece The 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali is the ultimate choice for those who demand power and sophistication in their drive. With its robust 8-cylinder diesel engine this truck is built to tackle any challenge the Canadian landscape throws your way. The 4x4 drivetrain ensures superior traction and stability making it ideal for both rugged off-road adventures and navigating snowy city streets. The heavy-duty 6-speed automatic transmission offers seamless gear shifts enhancing your driving experience with precision and control. Inside the Sierra 2500HD Denali exudes luxury with its sleek black interior designed for comfort and style. The crew cab configuration provides ample space for passengers ensuring that everyone travels in comfort whether you're heading to a job site or a weekend getaway. The Carbon Black Metallic exterior not only adds a touch of elegance but also stands up to the elements with resilience. This truck is more than just a vehicle; it's a statement of strength and refinement. Whether you're towing heavy loads or cruising through the city the Sierra 2500HD Denali delivers unmatched performance and a commanding presence on the road. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the area's automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Hill Descent Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
universal home remote
Keyless Start
Remote Vehicle Starter System
WiFi Hotspot
WIRELESS CHARGING
Smart Device Integration
Brake lining wear indicator
GMC Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details)
Keyless open and start

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Air filtration monitoring
Capless Fuel Fill (Requires (L8T) 6.6L gas V8 engine.)

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Power Options

Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HD Radio
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Grille (Signature Denali grille with high gloss Black mesh and Chrome inserts.)
LED Cargo Area Lighting located in cargo bed activated with switch on centre switch bank or key fob
Integrated Tailgate Step

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Driver Restriction Features
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER INTEGRATED
DIFFERENTIAL HEAVY-DUTY LOCKING REAR
STEERING WHEEL HEATED
CRUISE CONTROL STEERING WHEEL-MOUNTED
BOSE SOUND SYSTEM PREMIUM 7-SPEAKER SYSTEM WITH RICHBASS WOOFER
WINDOW POWER REAR SLIDING WITH REAR DEFOGGER
DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC
FLOOR COVERING COLOUR-KEYED CARPETING
GLASS DEEP-TINTED
SEATS VENTILATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER
STEERING WHEEL LEATHER-WRAPPED
ENGINE DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO-DIESEL V8 B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE (445 hp [332 kW] @ 2800 rpm 910 lb-ft of torque [1220 Nm] @ 1600 rpm) (Includes (K05) engine block heater.)
MIRROR INSIDE REARVIEW AUTO-DIMMING
DOOR HANDLES CHROME
AIR CONDITIONING DUAL-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL
SEATING HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT OUTBOARD PASSENGER
AIR FILTER HIGH-CAPACITY
TRANSFER CASE TWO-SPEED ACTIVE electronic Autotrac with push button control
LAMPS SMOKED AMBER LED ROOF MARKER (LED)
USB PORTS 2 (FIRST ROW) LOCATED ON INSTRUMENT PANEL
SEATS HEATED SECOND ROW OUTBOARD SEATS
INTELLIBEAM AUTOMATIC HIGH BEAM ON/OFF
STEERING COLUMN MANUAL TILT-WHEEL AND TELESCOPING
COOLING AUXILIARY EXTERNAL TRANSMISSION OIL COOLER
THEFT-DETERRENT SYSTEM UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY
WHEELHOUSE LINERS REAR
BUMPER FRONT BODY-COLOUR LOWER
TIRES LT275/65R20 ALL-TERRAIN BLACKWALL
RADIO HD
SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 10-WAY POWER INCLUDING LUMBAR
SEATS FRONT BUCKET WITH CENTRE CONSOLE
MIRROR CAPS CHROME
USB PORTS DUAL CHARGE-ONLY (2ND ROW)
STEERING COLUMN LOCK CONTROL ELECTRICAL
POWER OUTLET REAR AUXILIARY 12-VOLT
COOLING EXTERNAL ENGINE OIL COOLER
SEAT UP-LEVEL REAR WITH STORAGE PACKAGE 60/40 folding bench for Crew Cab models includes full-length bench seat seatback storage on left and right side centre fold out armrest with 2 cupholders full cab width under-seat storage (includes child s...
DOOR LOCKS POWER
FOG LAMPS LED
TIRE SPARE LT275/70R18 ALL-TERRAIN BLACKWALL
AIR VENTS REAR
CornerStep rear bumper
Tailgate and bed rail protection caps top
Power outlet front auxiliary 12-volt
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Frame fully-boxed hydroformed front section and a fully-boxed stamped rear section
Mouldings beltline stainless steel
Exterior Temperature Display located in radio display
Seat adjuster passenger 10-way power including lumbar
Bluetooth for phone connectivity to vehicle infotainment system
Headlamps LED reflector (high intensity) with LED turn signals and LED signature Daytime Running Lamps
Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger rear B-pillar mounted
Cargo tie downs (12) fixed rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner
Pickup bed includes bed assist step
Windows power rear express down
Compass located in instrument cluster
Windows power front drivers express up/down
SiriusXM with 360L Equipped with SiriusXM with 360L. Enjoy a trial subscription of the All Access package for the full 360L experience with a greater variety of SiriusXM content a more personalized experience and easier navigation. With the All Acces...
Window power front passenger express up/down
Bumper rear body-colour with corner steps
Tailgate GMC MultiPro Tailgate with six functional load/access features
Taillamps LED signature taillight with LED stop and reverse light
Centre console floor-mounted with cup holders cell phone storage power cord management hanging file folder capability
Power outlet bed mounted 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KI4) instrument panel mounted power outlet)
Power outlet instrument panel 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KC9) bed mounted power outlet)
USB Ports (Inside Console with bucket seats) 2 also includes 1 SD card reader and auxiliary jack
BedStep Black integrated on forward portion of bed on driver and passenger side
Alternator 170 amps (Requires (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine.)
Mirrors outside power-adjustable vertical trailering with heated and auto-dimming upper glass (driver and passenger) lower convex mirrors turn signal indicators puddle lamps perimeter lighting auxiliary lighting power folding/extending (extends ...
LPO Chrome recovery hooks (dealer-installed)
Tailgate gate function manual with EZ Lift includes power lock and release includes hitch area light
Driver memory recalls driver Inchpresets Inch for power driver seat and outside mirrors
Rear axle 3.73 ratio (Requires (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine.)
Skid Plates protect the oil pan front axle and transfer case
In-vehicle Trailering App System includes checklist trailer maintenance reminders trailer security alerts trailer mileage tow/haul reminder trailer electrical diagnostics and Trailer Tire Pressure Monitor System module (Includes trailer tire pres...
Suspension Off-Road includes twin-tube shocks
Battery heavy-duty 720 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine.)
Transmission 6-speed automatic heavy-duty
Assist steps chromed tubular 6 Inch rectangular cab length (factory installed)
Bed Liner Spray-on Pickup bedliner with GMC logo (does not include spray-on liner on tailgate due to Black composite inner panel) (Denali logo replaces GMC logo.)
Lamps cargo area cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel.
LPO Polished exhaust tip (dealer installed) (Requires (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine. Not included with (L5P) Duramax 6.6L Turbo-Diesel V8 engine.)
Wheels 20 Inch (50.8 cm) multi-dimensional Polished aluminum
Audio system Premium GMC Infotainment System with Navigation and 8 Inch diagonal colour touch-screen includes multi-touch display AM/FM stereo Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones; featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability f...
Driver Information Centre enhanced 8 Inch diagonal multicolour digital display includes analogue speedometer and tachometer gauges
Floor mats carpeted front (Unique premium carpet. Deleted when LPO floor liners are ordered.)
Floor mats carpeted rear (Unique premium carpet. Deleted when LPO floor liners are ordered.)
Seat trim Forge perforated leather-appointed
Steering Digital Variable Steering Assist This system automatically adjusts steering based on speed road conditions and other inputs to reduce driver effort and fatigue.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Dean Cooley GM

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-0402

Alternate Numbers
204-638-4026
Dean Cooley GM

1-800-442-0402

2020 GMC Sierra 2500