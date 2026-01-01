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2023 Nissan Rogue
SL
2023 Nissan Rogue
SL
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$32,980
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
15,650KM
VIN JN8BT3CB7PW215482
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Champagne Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Graphite
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U5069
- Mileage 15,650 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Perimeter Alarm
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Information Centre
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
glove box
Driver foot rest
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Cargo shade
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
WiFi Hotspot
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Tracker System
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Mobile hotspot internet access
Memory Settings -inc: Driver Seat and Door Mirrors
Smart Device Integration
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC) w/Full Speed Range and Hold
FOB Controls -inc: Keyfob Cargo Access and Keyfob Remote Start
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Engine Oil Cooler
Temporary spare tire
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Battery w/Run Down Protection
55 L Fuel Tank
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
5.604 Axle Ratio
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Deep Tinted Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Splash Guards
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Tires: 235/55R19 All-Season
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Intelligent Auto Headlights (i-Ah) Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Comfort
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Leather-appointed seat trim
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
CHAMPAGNE SILVER METALLIC
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Aerial View Display System
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Chrome Bodyside Insert Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Power Rear Windows Fixed 3rd Row Windows and w/Manual 2nd Row Sun Blinds
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Piano Black Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Wheels: 19 Inch Aluminum Alloy
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
Call Dealer
1-800-442-XXXX(click to show)
1-800-442-0402
Alternate Numbers204-638-4026
$32,980
+ taxes & licensing>
Dean Cooley GM
1-800-442-0402
2023 Nissan Rogue