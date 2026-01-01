2024 Buick Envision

Heads-Up Display

Turbocharged

Telematics

Active suspension

Knee Air Bag

Automatic Highbeams

Heated Rear Seat(s)

Bluetooth Connection

Sun/Moonroof

Hands-Free Liftgate

Seat-Massage

Generic Sun/Moonroof

Driver Restriction Features

Rear Collision Mitigation

Rear Camera Mirror

TRANSMISSION 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)

STEERING WHEEL HEATED

MOONROOF POWER PANORAMIC TILT-SLIDING

SEATS FRONT BUCKET

SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER

Requires Subscription

DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC

GLASS DEEP-TINTED

SEATS VENTILATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER

STEERING WHEEL LEATHER-WRAPPED

AUDIO SYSTEM FEATURE BOSE PREMIUM 9-SPEAKER SYSTEM

SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 8-WAY POWER

SEATS HEATED REAR OUTBOARD SEATING POSITIONS

AXLE 3.47 FINAL DRIVE RATIO

NOISE CONTROL SYSTEM active noise cancellation

HEADLAMPS LED

TOOL KIT ROAD EMERGENCY

KEYLESS START PUSH BUTTON

SEAT DRIVER MASSAGE CONTROL

AIR VENTS REAR

Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto

SEAT ADJUSTER FRONT PASSENGER 8-WAY POWER

ENGINE 2.0L TURBO 4-CYLINDER SIDI (228 hp [170 kW] @ 5000 rpm 258 lb-ft of torque [350 N-m] @ 1500-4000 rpm) (STD)

SENSOR CABIN HUMIDITY

Front collision mitigation

TIRES P245/45R20 ALL-SEASON

Aerial View Display System

Front Collision Warning

Brake parking electronic

Brake lining high-performance

Cup holders 2 in front console 2 in rear armrest

Door handles body-colour with chrome strip

Engine control stop/start system override

Glass laminated front doors

Headlamp control automatic on and off

Headlamps automatic delay

QuietTuning Buick unique process to reduce block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabin

Tire spare T145/70R17 SL blackwall

Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener 3-channel programmable

Window power with driver Express-Up and Down

Windows power rear with Express-Down

Wiper rear intermittent

Steering column tilt and telescopic

Tail lamps LED

Suspension front MacPherson strut

Fuel gasoline E15

Speedometer miles/kilometres

Lamp marker reflex front side

USB Ports 2 Charge/Data ports located on instrument panel

Steering power non-variable ratio electric

Roof rails Silver

Air conditioning dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and front passenger

Air conditioning refrigerant low GWP

Window power with front passenger Express-Up and Down

Windows remote Express-Down all windows

Armrest rear centre

Mouldings bodyside bright window surround

Axle electronic positraction twin-clutch

Engine control stop/start

GVWR 5180 lbs (2350 kg)

Suspension rear 5-link

Map pockets driver and front passenger seatbacks

Seat rear 40/60 split-bench

Sensor air quality indicator

Sensor front passenger presence detector

Floor mats front and rear premium

Cargo compartment cover rear

Driver shift control tap-up/tap-down on shifter

Coolant protection engine

Seat adjuster front passenger 4-way power lumbar

Seat adjuster driver 4-way power lumbar

Continuous Damping Control (CDC)

Keyless Open includes extended range with (BTM) keyless start and automatic door lock/unlock features

Shutters front upper grille active

Seat trim perforated leather-appointed

Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable and driver-side auto-dimming memory body-colour manual-folding light sensitive remote control with memory settings

Power outlet 12-volt cargo area auxiliary

Retained accessory power power windows audio system and moonroof remain operational after ignition is switched off for a period of time or until a door is opened

Seating 5-passenger (2-3 seating configuration) includes second-row 3-person split bench

Power outlet 110-volt located in the rear of centre console

Headlamps Adaptive Forward Lighting

Liftgate power hands free open and close programmable includes LED logo projection

Wheel 17 Inch (43.2 cm) steel spare

Wheels 20 Inch (50.8 cm) alloy with Pearl Nickel finish and Sterling Silver centre cap

Display Ultra-wide 30 Inch diagonal screen with Google built-in. Provides navigation capability connected apps personalized profiles for each driver's settings Natural Voice Recognition and Phone Integration for Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Andr...

Floor covering carpet

Headrests 2-way adjustable rear outboard seats up/down

Power outlet 12-volt front auxiliary

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USB ports front lower console dual charge-only