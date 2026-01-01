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2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT Trail Boss
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT Trail Boss
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$53,980
+ taxes & licensing
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Used
90,213KM
VIN 3GCUDFED9RG390710
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D6820A
- Mileage 90,213 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Rear seat reminder
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Remote Vehicle Starter System
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Compass located in instrument cluster
Exterior Temperature Display located in radio display
Keyless open and start
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Hill Descent Control
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Four Wheel Drive
Skid Plates
Push Button Start
Capless Fuel Fill
Automatic Stop/Start
Brake lining wear indicator
Auto-locking rear differential
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
MP3 Capability
BLACK
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
SiriusXM
Driver Restriction Features
JET BLACK LEATHER-APPOINTED FRONT SEAT TRIM
REAR AXLE 3.23 RATIO
SUNROOF POWER on Crew Cab models
GVWR 7100 LBS. (3221 KG)
STEERING WHEEL HEATED
LT TRAIL BOSS PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment
Requires Subscription
DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC
FLOOR COVERING COLOUR-KEYED CARPETING
GLASS DEEP-TINTED
AIR CONDITIONING DUAL-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL
SEATING HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT OUTBOARD PASSENGER
LPO ALL-WEATHER FLOOR LINERS 1st and 2nd rows (includes Z71 logo on front mats) [Replaces factory floor mats]
INTELLIBEAM AUTOMATIC HIGH BEAM ON/OFF
THEFT-DETERRENT SYSTEM UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY
TAILGATE STANDARD
STEERING COLUMN MANUAL TILT AND TELESCOPING
SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 10-WAY POWER INCLUDING LUMBAR
TIRE SPARE 265/70R17SL ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL
DOOR LOCKS POWER
FOG LAMPS FRONT LED
LPO BLACK TAILGATE LETTERING (dealer-installed)
LPO BLACK NAMEPLATES (dealer-installed)
AIR FILTER HEAVY-DUTY
LEATHER PACKAGE Includes (SNR) Up-level Rear Seat with Storage Package.
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring available Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to o...
LPO DARK ESSENTIALS PACKAGE includes (RIK) Black Silverado nameplates along with where applicable Black Custom/LT/RST/LTZ/High Country/6.2L/Duramax badges LPO and (SB7) Black tailgate CHEVROLET lettering LPO (dealer-installed)
Wireless Phone Projection for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning
CornerStep rear bumper
Frame fully-boxed hydroformed front section
Steering Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist rack-and-pinion
TRANSMISSION 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC WITH ELECTRONIC TRANSMISSION RANGE SELECTOR (ETRS) electronically controlled with overdrive tow-haul mode and steering column paddle shifters. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking
SEATS FRONT BUCKET with centre console (Includes (EPH) Electronic Transmission Range Selector (console mounted).
CONVENIENCE PACKAGE II includes (UG1) Universal Home Remote (A48) rear sliding power window (PZ8) Hitch Guidance with Hitch View (JL1) Trailer brake controller and (UET) Trailering App Includes (UQA) Bose Premium Sound System.
Audio system feature 6-speaker system
Exhaust single outlet
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Tailgate and bed rail protection cap top
Durabed pickup bed
Air vents rear heating/cooling
Bluetooth for phone connectivity to vehicle infotainment system
Battery heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
Taillamps LED with signature animation and incandescent reverse lights
Headlamps LED reflector with LED signature Daytime Running Lamps and Amber tracer animation
Black Bowtie (front grille)
Seat adjuster passenger 4-way manual
Mirror inside rearview manual tilt
Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger rear B-pillar mounted
Cargo tie downs (12) fixed rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed steering wheel-mounted
LED Cargo Area Lighting located in pickup bed activated with switch on centre switch bank or key fob
Tailgate gate function manual with EZ Lift includes power lock and release
Window power front drivers express up/down
Seat rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up) 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)
Steering wheel wrapped
Window power front passenger express down
Windows power rear express down
USB Ports rear dual charge-only
Seats front 40/20/40 split-bench with covered armrest storage and under-seat storage (lockable)
Lamps cargo area cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel (LED)
Power outlet bed mounted 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KI4) interior power outlet)
Power outlet interior power outlet 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KC9) bed mounted power outlet)
USB Ports 2 Charge/Data ports located on the instrument panel
Transfer case two-speed electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only)
Bumper front (High gloss black.)
Bumper rear (High gloss black.)
Door handles body-colour (High gloss Black.)
Mirror caps painted (High gloss Black. Not available with (DPO) trailering mirrors.)
Recovery hooks performance Red
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable (When (PQB) Safety Package is ordered includes (U12) Perimeter Lighting.)
Alternator 220 amps (Included and only available with (L3B) 2.7L TurboMax engine or (LZ0) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine.)
Cooling auxiliary external transmission oil cooler (Included and only available with V8 engines.)
Cooling external engine oil cooler (Included and only available with V8 engines.)
GVWR 7000 lbs. (3175 kg) (Requires (L3B) 2.7L TurboMax engine.)
Rear axle 3.42 ratio (Included and only available with (L3B) 2.7L TurboMax engine.)
Tires LT275/65R18C blackwall Goodyear Wrangler Territory MT
Wheel 17 Inch x 8 Inch (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size steel spare
WHEELS 18 Inch X 8.5 Inch (45.7 CM X 21.6 CM) HIGH GLOSS BLACK PAINTED ALUMINUM (STD)
Suspension Package Z71 Off-Road equipment with 2 Inch lift. Includes (Z7X) Off-Road suspension with 2 Inch lift and monotube shocks (JHD) Hill Descent Control (NZZ) skid plates (K47) heavy-duty air filter and Z71 hard badge
Driver Information Centre enhanced 12.3 Inch diagonal reconfigurable multicolour digital display
Audio system Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Premium system with Google built-in 13.4 Inch diagonal HD colour touchscreen includes multi-touch display AM/FM stereo Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones; featuring wireless Android Auto and A...
SiriusXM with 360L includes a trial subscription to the Platinum Plan. Experience more channels in the vehicle a more personalized experience and easier navigation (Certain features and/or content may not be available unless an active data connection ...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
Call Dealer
1-800-442-XXXX(click to show)
1-800-442-0402
Alternate Numbers204-638-4026
$53,980
+ taxes & licensing>
Dean Cooley GM
1-800-442-0402
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500