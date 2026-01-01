2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Turbocharged

Telematics

MP3 Capability

BLACK

Automatic Highbeams

Bluetooth Connection

Led Headlights

SiriusXM

Driver Restriction Features

JET BLACK LEATHER-APPOINTED FRONT SEAT TRIM

REAR AXLE 3.23 RATIO

SUNROOF POWER on Crew Cab models

GVWR 7100 LBS. (3221 KG)

STEERING WHEEL HEATED

LT TRAIL BOSS PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment

Requires Subscription

DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC

FLOOR COVERING COLOUR-KEYED CARPETING

GLASS DEEP-TINTED

AIR CONDITIONING DUAL-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL

SEATING HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT OUTBOARD PASSENGER

LPO ALL-WEATHER FLOOR LINERS 1st and 2nd rows (includes Z71 logo on front mats) [Replaces factory floor mats]

INTELLIBEAM AUTOMATIC HIGH BEAM ON/OFF

THEFT-DETERRENT SYSTEM UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY

TAILGATE STANDARD

STEERING COLUMN MANUAL TILT AND TELESCOPING

SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 10-WAY POWER INCLUDING LUMBAR

TIRE SPARE 265/70R17SL ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL

DOOR LOCKS POWER

FOG LAMPS FRONT LED

LPO BLACK TAILGATE LETTERING (dealer-installed)

LPO BLACK NAMEPLATES (dealer-installed)

AIR FILTER HEAVY-DUTY

LEATHER PACKAGE Includes (SNR) Up-level Rear Seat with Storage Package.

ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring available Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to o...

LPO DARK ESSENTIALS PACKAGE includes (RIK) Black Silverado nameplates along with where applicable Black Custom/LT/RST/LTZ/High Country/6.2L/Duramax badges LPO and (SB7) Black tailgate CHEVROLET lettering LPO (dealer-installed)

Wireless Phone Projection for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Front collision mitigation

Front Collision Warning

CornerStep rear bumper

Frame fully-boxed hydroformed front section

Steering Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist rack-and-pinion

TRANSMISSION 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC WITH ELECTRONIC TRANSMISSION RANGE SELECTOR (ETRS) electronically controlled with overdrive tow-haul mode and steering column paddle shifters. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking

SEATS FRONT BUCKET with centre console (Includes (EPH) Electronic Transmission Range Selector (console mounted).

CONVENIENCE PACKAGE II includes (UG1) Universal Home Remote (A48) rear sliding power window (PZ8) Hitch Guidance with Hitch View (JL1) Trailer brake controller and (UET) Trailering App Includes (UQA) Bose Premium Sound System.

Audio system feature 6-speaker system

Exhaust single outlet

Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors

Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door

Tailgate and bed rail protection cap top

Durabed pickup bed

Air vents rear heating/cooling

Bluetooth for phone connectivity to vehicle infotainment system

Battery heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power

Taillamps LED with signature animation and incandescent reverse lights

Headlamps LED reflector with LED signature Daytime Running Lamps and Amber tracer animation

Black Bowtie (front grille)

Seat adjuster passenger 4-way manual

Mirror inside rearview manual tilt

Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger rear B-pillar mounted

Cargo tie downs (12) fixed rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner

Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed steering wheel-mounted

LED Cargo Area Lighting located in pickup bed activated with switch on centre switch bank or key fob

Tailgate gate function manual with EZ Lift includes power lock and release

Window power front drivers express up/down

Seat rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up) 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)

Steering wheel wrapped

Window power front passenger express down

Windows power rear express down

USB Ports rear dual charge-only

Seats front 40/20/40 split-bench with covered armrest storage and under-seat storage (lockable)

Lamps cargo area cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel (LED)

Power outlet bed mounted 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KI4) interior power outlet)

Power outlet interior power outlet 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KC9) bed mounted power outlet)

USB Ports 2 Charge/Data ports located on the instrument panel

Transfer case two-speed electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only)

Bumper front (High gloss black.)

Bumper rear (High gloss black.)

Door handles body-colour (High gloss Black.)

Mirror caps painted (High gloss Black. Not available with (DPO) trailering mirrors.)

Recovery hooks performance Red

Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable (When (PQB) Safety Package is ordered includes (U12) Perimeter Lighting.)

Alternator 220 amps (Included and only available with (L3B) 2.7L TurboMax engine or (LZ0) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine.)

Cooling auxiliary external transmission oil cooler (Included and only available with V8 engines.)

Cooling external engine oil cooler (Included and only available with V8 engines.)

GVWR 7000 lbs. (3175 kg) (Requires (L3B) 2.7L TurboMax engine.)

Rear axle 3.42 ratio (Included and only available with (L3B) 2.7L TurboMax engine.)

Tires LT275/65R18C blackwall Goodyear Wrangler Territory MT

Wheel 17 Inch x 8 Inch (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size steel spare

WHEELS 18 Inch X 8.5 Inch (45.7 CM X 21.6 CM) HIGH GLOSS BLACK PAINTED ALUMINUM (STD)

Suspension Package Z71 Off-Road equipment with 2 Inch lift. Includes (Z7X) Off-Road suspension with 2 Inch lift and monotube shocks (JHD) Hill Descent Control (NZZ) skid plates (K47) heavy-duty air filter and Z71 hard badge

Driver Information Centre enhanced 12.3 Inch diagonal reconfigurable multicolour digital display

Audio system Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Premium system with Google built-in 13.4 Inch diagonal HD colour touchscreen includes multi-touch display AM/FM stereo Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones; featuring wireless Android Auto and A...