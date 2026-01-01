2025 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Bed Liner

Turbocharged

Telematics

Power Folding Mirrors

MP3 Capability

BLACK

Automatic Highbeams

Heated Rear Seat(s)

Conventional Spare Tire

Bluetooth Connection

Led Headlights

Driver Restriction Features

TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER INTEGRATED

ZR2 PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment

REAR AXLE 3.23 RATIO

SUNROOF POWER on Crew Cab models

GVWR 7100 LBS. (3221 KG)

GVWR 7300 LBS. (3311 KG)

STEERING WHEEL HEATED

ALTERNATOR 220 AMPS

Requires Subscription

BOSE SOUND SYSTEM PREMIUM 7-SPEAKER SYSTEM WITH RICHBASS WOOFER

WINDOW POWER REAR SLIDING WITH REAR DEFOGGER

DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC

FLOOR COVERING COLOUR-KEYED CARPETING

GLASS DEEP-TINTED

SEATS VENTILATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER

MIRROR INSIDE REARVIEW AUTO-DIMMING

AIR CONDITIONING DUAL-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL

SEATING HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT OUTBOARD PASSENGER

SEATS HEATED SECOND ROW OUTBOARD SEATS

INTELLIBEAM AUTOMATIC HIGH BEAM ON/OFF

THEFT-DETERRENT SYSTEM UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY

WHEELHOUSE LINERS REAR

STEERING COLUMN MANUAL TILT AND TELESCOPING

SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 10-WAY POWER INCLUDING LUMBAR

DOOR LOCKS POWER

TIRE SPARE LT275/70R18 ALL-TERRAIN BLACKWALL

FOG LAMPS FRONT LED

AIR FILTER HEAVY-DUTY

Wireless Phone Projection for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Front collision mitigation

TAILGATE MULTI-FLEX with six functional load/access features NOTE: Auto release can be disabled if ball hitch is installed. See Owner's manual for details

Aerial View Display System

Front Collision Warning

ENGINE 6.2L ECOTEC3 V8 (420 hp [313 kW] @ 5600 rpm 460 lb-ft of torque [624 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to optimize po...

Frame fully-boxed hydroformed front section

Steering Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist rack-and-pinion

TRANSMISSION 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC WITH ELECTRONIC TRANSMISSION RANGE SELECTOR (ETRS) electronically controlled with overdrive tow-haul mode and steering column paddle shifters. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking

JET BLACK/GRAYSTONE PERFORATED LEATHER SEATING SURFACES

SEATS FRONT BUCKET with centre console (STD) (Includes (EPH) Electronic Transmission Range Selector (console mounted).)

USB PORTS 2 CHARGE/DATA PORTS LOCATED INSIDE CENTRE CONSOLE

Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors

Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door

Tailgate and bed rail protection cap top

Durabed pickup bed

Air vents rear heating/cooling

Seat adjuster passenger 10-way power including lumbar

Bluetooth for phone connectivity to vehicle infotainment system

Taillamps LED with signature animation and incandescent reverse lights

Black Bowtie (front grille)

Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger rear B-pillar mounted

Cargo tie downs (12) fixed rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner

Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed steering wheel-mounted

LED Cargo Area Lighting located in pickup bed activated with switch on centre switch bank or key fob

Tailgate gate function manual with EZ Lift includes power lock and release

Window power front drivers express up/down

Tires LT275/70R18 blackwall Goodyear Wrangler Territory MT

Differential driver-selectable full-locking rear

Steering wheel wrapped

CHEVYTEC SPRAY-ON BEDLINER Black (does not include spray-on liner on tailgate due to Black composite inner panel)

Steering column lock electrical

Windows power rear express down

USB Ports rear dual charge-only

ACTIVE EXHAUST DUAL SPORT-MODE ENABLED

Differential driver-selectable full-locking front

Lamps cargo area cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel (LED)

Lighting perimeter

Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming puddle lamps side perimeter lighting and memory

Wipers front rain-sensing

Centre Console floor-mounted with cup holders Wireless Charging power cord management hanging file folder capability; includes removable storage tray (Includes (EPH) Electronic Transmission Range Selector (console mounted).)

Power outlet bed mounted 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KI4) interior power outlet)

Power outlet interior power outlet 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KC9) bed mounted power outlet)

Seat Up-level Rear with Storage Package 60/40 folding bench for Crew Cab models includes full-length bench seat seatback storage on left and right side centre fold out armrest with 2 cupholders full cab width underseat storage (includes child sea...

USB Ports 2 Charge/Data ports located on the instrument panel

Window power front passenger express up/down

Shifter Electronic Transmission Range Selector includes steering column paddle shifters

Bumper front (High gloss black.)

Bumper rear (High gloss black.)

Door handles body-colour (High gloss Black.)

Recovery hooks performance Red

Headlamps LED reflector (high intensity) with LED signature curtain Daytime Running Lamps and White tracer animation (Includes Black bezel.)

LPO All-weather floor liners 1st and 2nd rows on Crew Cab and Double Cab (includes Chevrolet Bowtie logo) [Replaces factory floor mats]

Battery heavy-duty 850 cold-cranking amps/95 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (LZ0) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine.)

Transfer case two-speed electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only) (Includes Terrain Mode.)

Driver Information Centre enhanced 12.3 Inch diagonal reconfigurable multicolour digital display

Driver memory recalls driver Inchpresets Inch for power driver seat and outside mirrors

Wheel 18 Inch aluminum spare

Mirror caps painted (High gloss Black.)

SiriusXM with 360L Trial Subscription SiriusXM with 360L transforms your customers' ride with our most extensive and personalized radio experience on the road. (Certain features and/or content may not be available unless an active data connection is en...

3 YEARS SIRIUSXM

SiriusXM Trial Subscription

DARK APPEARANCE PACKAGE includes Black badging/decals and exhaust tips Includes (V76) Black Tow Hooks and (RQL) 18 Inch Gloss Black Aluminum Wheels. Exhaust ends high under rear bumper with no exposed exhaust tips.)

TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE includes (DRZ) Rear Camera Mirror and (UV6) 15 Inch Diagonal Head-Up Display (Includes (KSG) Adaptive Cruise Control and (N38) Power Tilt/Telescoping steering column.)

AUDIO SYSTEM CHEVROLET INFOTAINMENT 3 PREMIUM SYSTEM with Google built-in compatibility (select service plan required terms and limitations apply) including navigation capability 13.4 Inch diagonal HD colour touchscreen includes multi-touch displa...