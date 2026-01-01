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2025 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
ZR2
2025 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
ZR2
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$72,980
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
22,212KM
VIN 3GCUKHEL0SG344617
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Jet Black/graystone
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D6905A
- Mileage 22,212 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
universal home remote
Keyless Start
Remote Vehicle Starter System
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Compass located in instrument cluster
Exterior Temperature Display located in radio display
Keyless open and start
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Hill Descent Control
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Four Wheel Drive
Push Button Start
Capless Fuel Fill
Automatic Stop/Start
Brake lining wear indicator
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Wireless charging (Not compatible with all phones. Compliant batteries include QI and PMA technologies. Reference Mobile devices manual to confirm what type of battery it uses.)
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Exterior
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Bed Liner
Turbocharged
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
BLACK
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Driver Restriction Features
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER INTEGRATED
ZR2 PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment
REAR AXLE 3.23 RATIO
SUNROOF POWER on Crew Cab models
GVWR 7100 LBS. (3221 KG)
GVWR 7300 LBS. (3311 KG)
STEERING WHEEL HEATED
ALTERNATOR 220 AMPS
Requires Subscription
BOSE SOUND SYSTEM PREMIUM 7-SPEAKER SYSTEM WITH RICHBASS WOOFER
WINDOW POWER REAR SLIDING WITH REAR DEFOGGER
DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC
FLOOR COVERING COLOUR-KEYED CARPETING
GLASS DEEP-TINTED
SEATS VENTILATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER
MIRROR INSIDE REARVIEW AUTO-DIMMING
AIR CONDITIONING DUAL-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL
SEATING HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT OUTBOARD PASSENGER
SEATS HEATED SECOND ROW OUTBOARD SEATS
INTELLIBEAM AUTOMATIC HIGH BEAM ON/OFF
THEFT-DETERRENT SYSTEM UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY
WHEELHOUSE LINERS REAR
STEERING COLUMN MANUAL TILT AND TELESCOPING
SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 10-WAY POWER INCLUDING LUMBAR
DOOR LOCKS POWER
TIRE SPARE LT275/70R18 ALL-TERRAIN BLACKWALL
FOG LAMPS FRONT LED
AIR FILTER HEAVY-DUTY
Wireless Phone Projection for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Front collision mitigation
TAILGATE MULTI-FLEX with six functional load/access features NOTE: Auto release can be disabled if ball hitch is installed. See Owner's manual for details
Aerial View Display System
Front Collision Warning
ENGINE 6.2L ECOTEC3 V8 (420 hp [313 kW] @ 5600 rpm 460 lb-ft of torque [624 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to optimize po...
Frame fully-boxed hydroformed front section
Steering Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist rack-and-pinion
TRANSMISSION 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC WITH ELECTRONIC TRANSMISSION RANGE SELECTOR (ETRS) electronically controlled with overdrive tow-haul mode and steering column paddle shifters. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking
JET BLACK/GRAYSTONE PERFORATED LEATHER SEATING SURFACES
SEATS FRONT BUCKET with centre console (STD) (Includes (EPH) Electronic Transmission Range Selector (console mounted).)
USB PORTS 2 CHARGE/DATA PORTS LOCATED INSIDE CENTRE CONSOLE
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Tailgate and bed rail protection cap top
Durabed pickup bed
Air vents rear heating/cooling
Seat adjuster passenger 10-way power including lumbar
Bluetooth for phone connectivity to vehicle infotainment system
Taillamps LED with signature animation and incandescent reverse lights
Black Bowtie (front grille)
Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger rear B-pillar mounted
Cargo tie downs (12) fixed rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed steering wheel-mounted
LED Cargo Area Lighting located in pickup bed activated with switch on centre switch bank or key fob
Tailgate gate function manual with EZ Lift includes power lock and release
Window power front drivers express up/down
Tires LT275/70R18 blackwall Goodyear Wrangler Territory MT
Differential driver-selectable full-locking rear
Steering wheel wrapped
CHEVYTEC SPRAY-ON BEDLINER Black (does not include spray-on liner on tailgate due to Black composite inner panel)
Steering column lock electrical
Windows power rear express down
USB Ports rear dual charge-only
ACTIVE EXHAUST DUAL SPORT-MODE ENABLED
Differential driver-selectable full-locking front
Lamps cargo area cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel (LED)
Lighting perimeter
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming puddle lamps side perimeter lighting and memory
Wipers front rain-sensing
Centre Console floor-mounted with cup holders Wireless Charging power cord management hanging file folder capability; includes removable storage tray (Includes (EPH) Electronic Transmission Range Selector (console mounted).)
Power outlet bed mounted 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KI4) interior power outlet)
Power outlet interior power outlet 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KC9) bed mounted power outlet)
Seat Up-level Rear with Storage Package 60/40 folding bench for Crew Cab models includes full-length bench seat seatback storage on left and right side centre fold out armrest with 2 cupholders full cab width underseat storage (includes child sea...
USB Ports 2 Charge/Data ports located on the instrument panel
Window power front passenger express up/down
Shifter Electronic Transmission Range Selector includes steering column paddle shifters
Bumper front (High gloss black.)
Bumper rear (High gloss black.)
Door handles body-colour (High gloss Black.)
Recovery hooks performance Red
Headlamps LED reflector (high intensity) with LED signature curtain Daytime Running Lamps and White tracer animation (Includes Black bezel.)
LPO All-weather floor liners 1st and 2nd rows on Crew Cab and Double Cab (includes Chevrolet Bowtie logo) [Replaces factory floor mats]
Battery heavy-duty 850 cold-cranking amps/95 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (LZ0) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine.)
Transfer case two-speed electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only) (Includes Terrain Mode.)
Driver Information Centre enhanced 12.3 Inch diagonal reconfigurable multicolour digital display
Driver memory recalls driver Inchpresets Inch for power driver seat and outside mirrors
Wheel 18 Inch aluminum spare
Mirror caps painted (High gloss Black.)
SiriusXM with 360L Trial Subscription SiriusXM with 360L transforms your customers' ride with our most extensive and personalized radio experience on the road. (Certain features and/or content may not be available unless an active data connection is en...
3 YEARS SIRIUSXM
SiriusXM Trial Subscription
DARK APPEARANCE PACKAGE includes Black badging/decals and exhaust tips Includes (V76) Black Tow Hooks and (RQL) 18 Inch Gloss Black Aluminum Wheels. Exhaust ends high under rear bumper with no exposed exhaust tips.)
TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE includes (DRZ) Rear Camera Mirror and (UV6) 15 Inch Diagonal Head-Up Display (Includes (KSG) Adaptive Cruise Control and (N38) Power Tilt/Telescoping steering column.)
AUDIO SYSTEM CHEVROLET INFOTAINMENT 3 PREMIUM SYSTEM with Google built-in compatibility (select service plan required terms and limitations apply) including navigation capability 13.4 Inch diagonal HD colour touchscreen includes multi-touch displa...
WHEELS 18 Inch X 8.5 Inch (45.7 CM X 21.6 CM) GLOSS BLACK
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
Call Dealer
1-800-442-XXXX(click to show)
1-800-442-0402
Alternate Numbers204-638-4026
$72,980
+ taxes & licensing>
Dean Cooley GM
1-800-442-0402
2025 Chevrolet Silverado 1500