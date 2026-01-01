$16,500+ taxes & licensing
2008 Chevrolet Express 2500
2008 Chevrolet Express 2500
Location
Motorland Enterprises
5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
204-895-7442
Certified
$16,500
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 108,500 KM
Vehicle Description
**FOR YOUR COMMERCIAL VEHICLE NEEDS**
V8 automatic with air conditioning, power windows, power locks, and AM/FM radio. Work-ready cargo van equipped with a divider, and cargo shelving.Duratrac tires, locking center console, tow hitch and small power inverter Clean, safety-certified unit showing ONLY 108,500 km. Financing available O.A.C. Powertrain warranty available. Price: $16,500 plus taxes. Contact Motorland Enterprises at (204) 895-7442 or text Cam at (204) 290-1908 to book an appointment to view. Dealer Permit #9964 ...
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