2008 Chevrolet Express 2500

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<p class=MsoNormal><strong><em><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; line-height: 115%; color: black; mso-themecolor: text1;>**FOR YOUR COMMERCIAL VEHICLE NEEDS**</span></em></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal><span class=js-trim-text><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm;>V8 automatic with air conditioning, power windows, power locks, and AM/FM radio. </span></span><span class=js-trim-text><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black; mso-themecolor: text1; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm;>Work</span></span><span class=js-trim-text><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm;>-</span></span><span class=js-trim-text><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black; mso-themecolor: text1; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm;>ready cargo van equipped with </span></span><span class=js-trim-text><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm;>a </span></span><span class=js-trim-text><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black; mso-themecolor: text1; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm;>divider</span></span><span class=js-trim-text><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm;>, and cargo</span></span><span class=js-trim-text><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black; mso-themecolor: text1; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm;> shelving</span></span><span class=js-trim-text><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm;>.Duratrac tires, locking center console, tow hitch and small power inverter</span></span><span class=js-trim-text><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black; mso-themecolor: text1; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm;> Clean, safety</span></span><span class=js-trim-text><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm;>-certified</span></span><span class=js-trim-text><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black; mso-themecolor: text1; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm;> unit showing <strong>ONLY 108,500 </strong></span></span><strong><span class=js-trim-text><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm;>km</span></span></strong><span class=js-trim-text><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black; mso-themecolor: text1; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm;>. Financing </span></span><span class=js-trim-text><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm;>available O.A.C. Powertrain warranty available. Price: $16,500 plus taxes. Contact</span></span><span class=js-trim-text><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black; mso-themecolor: text1; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm;> Motorland Enterprises</span></span><span class=js-trim-text><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm;> at</span></span><span class=js-trim-text><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black; mso-themecolor: text1; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm;> (204)</span></span><span class=js-trim-text><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm;> </span></span><span class=js-trim-text><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black; mso-themecolor: text1; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm;>895-7442 or text Cam </span></span><span class=js-trim-text><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm;>at</span></span><span class=js-trim-text><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black; mso-themecolor: text1; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm;> (204) 290-1908 </span></span><span class=js-trim-text><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm;>to book</span></span><span class=js-trim-text><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black; mso-themecolor: text1; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm;> an </span></span><span class=js-trim-text><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm;>appointment</span></span><span class=js-trim-text><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black; mso-themecolor: text1; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm;> to view. Dealer </span></span><span class=js-trim-text><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm;>Permit</span></span><span class=js-trim-text><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black; mso-themecolor: text1; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm;> #9964</span></span><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black; mso-themecolor: text1;> ...</span></p>

2008 Chevrolet Express 2500

108,500 KM

Details Description Features

$16,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2008 Chevrolet Express 2500

Watch This Vehicle
14518096

2008 Chevrolet Express 2500

Location

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

  1. 1785351403255
  2. 1785351404025
  3. 1785351404530
  4. 1785351405083
  5. 1785351405562
  6. 1785351406048
  7. 1785351406559
  8. 1785351407026
  9. 1785351407508
  10. 1785351408115
  11. 1785351408614
  12. 1785351409094
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
108,500KM
Fair Condition
VIN 1GCGG25K181213805

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 108,500 KM

Vehicle Description

**FOR YOUR COMMERCIAL VEHICLE NEEDS**

V8 automatic with air conditioning, power windows, power locks, and AM/FM radio. Work-ready cargo van equipped with a divider, and cargo shelving.Duratrac tires, locking center console, tow hitch and small power inverter Clean, safety-certified unit showing ONLY 108,500 km. Financing available O.A.C. Powertrain warranty available. Price: $16,500 plus taxes. Contact Motorland Enterprises at (204) 895-7442 or text Cam at (204) 290-1908 to book an appointment to view. Dealer Permit #9964 ...

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Traction Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Motorland Enterprises

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

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204-895-XXXX

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204-895-7442

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$16,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Motorland Enterprises

204-895-7442

2008 Chevrolet Express 2500