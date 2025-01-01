Menu
<p>4.0, Raised Roof auto,air,pw.pl. radio. Safetied,  cargo equipped with divider, Shelving showing 207,800kms. paint isnt great. An ideal addition to your existing fleet , priced right at only $16,000. Taxes extra. Powertrain warranty avail. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964</p>

2012 Nissan NV 2500

207,800 KM

$16,000

+ tax & licensing
2012 Nissan NV 2500

2012 Nissan NV 2500

Location

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
207,800KM
VIN 1N6BF0LY8CN110663

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 207,800 KM

Vehicle Description

4.0, Raised Roof auto,air,pw.pl. radio. Safetied,  cargo equipped with divider, Shelving showing 207,800kms. paint isn't great. An ideal addition to your existing fleet , priced right at only $16,000. Taxes extra. Powertrain warranty avail. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Motorland Enterprises

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

$16,000

+ taxes & licensing

Motorland Enterprises

204-895-7442

2012 Nissan NV 2500