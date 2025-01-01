$16,000+ tax & licensing
2012 Nissan NV 2500
Location
Motorland Enterprises
5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
204-895-7442
Certified
$16,000
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 207,800 KM
Vehicle Description
4.0, Raised Roof auto,air,pw.pl. radio. Safetied, cargo equipped with divider, Shelving showing 207,800kms. paint isn't great. An ideal addition to your existing fleet , priced right at only $16,000. Taxes extra. Powertrain warranty avail. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964
Motorland Enterprises
