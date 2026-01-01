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<p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black; mso-themecolor: text1;>3.7 liter ,T350, auto ,air ,cruise, tilt ,pw ,pl, Bluetooth radio.BF Goodwrench tires,rear ac/heat work ready, cargo equipped with divider, work bench and loads of shelving, trailer hitch. clean and safetied with 148,700 kms great unit to add to your business needs. Financing avail. O.A.C. Powertrain Warranty Avail. Only $26,500. Taxes Extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or Text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964</span></p>

2016 Ford Transit Cargo Van

148,700 KM

Details Description Features

$26,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Ford Transit Cargo Van

T-350 148" Hi Rf 9500 GVWR Sliding RH Dr

Watch This Vehicle
14407053

2016 Ford Transit Cargo Van

T-350 148" Hi Rf 9500 GVWR Sliding RH Dr

Location

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
148,700KM
Fair Condition
VIN 1FTBW2XM1GKA94092

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 148,700 KM

Vehicle Description

3.7 liter ,T350, auto ,air ,cruise, tilt ,pw ,pl, Bluetooth radio.BF Goodwrench tires,rear ac/heat work ready, cargo equipped with divider, work bench and loads of shelving, trailer hitch. clean and safetied with 148,700 kms great unit to add to your business needs. Financing avail. O.A.C. Powertrain Warranty Avail. Only $26,500. Taxes Extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or Text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Motorland Enterprises

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

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204-895-XXXX

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204-895-7442

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$26,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Motorland Enterprises

204-895-7442

2016 Ford Transit Cargo Van