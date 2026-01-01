$26,500+ taxes & licensing
2016 Ford Transit Cargo Van
T-350 148" Hi Rf 9500 GVWR Sliding RH Dr
2016 Ford Transit Cargo Van
T-350 148" Hi Rf 9500 GVWR Sliding RH Dr
Location
Motorland Enterprises
5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
204-895-7442
Certified
$26,500
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 148,700 KM
Vehicle Description
3.7 liter ,T350, auto ,air ,cruise, tilt ,pw ,pl, Bluetooth radio.BF Goodwrench tires,rear ac/heat work ready, cargo equipped with divider, work bench and loads of shelving, trailer hitch. clean and safetied with 148,700 kms great unit to add to your business needs. Financing avail. O.A.C. Powertrain Warranty Avail. Only $26,500. Taxes Extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or Text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964
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